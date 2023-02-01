ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)

Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Eating Disorder Battle

Jane Fonda is opening up about her past eating disorder battle. The 85-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed how much bulimia impacted her life in her younger years. "In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered...
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles

While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed

Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed. The actress died of arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to her external examination report, which ET obtained. In addition to arteriosclerotic, which is the buildup of substances in and on the artery walls, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which refers to heart...
Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'

Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
