Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Awards Season Is a 'Roller Coaster' Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death (Exclusive)
Baz Luhrmann knows this awards season is going to continue to be bittersweet. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the Elvis director at Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards this week, and he opened up about the "roller coaster of emotions" that he and the cast have been on following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Maluma, Marc Anthony and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- plus, we have the GRAMMYs to celebrate on Sunday! For both, ET has you covered. Shania Twain leads the group of new releases with new album, Queen of...
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Eating Disorder Battle
Jane Fonda is opening up about her past eating disorder battle. The 85-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed how much bulimia impacted her life in her younger years. "In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered...
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
Dave Franco and Alison Brie Discuss Filmmaking, Nudity and More as a Married Couple (Exclusive)
For Alison Brie and Dave Franco, making films together as a married couple has some very important benefits. The couple came out for the premiere of their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, in Culver City, California, on Wednesday, and spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about collaborating creatively. "She...
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift. She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck...
Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed
Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed. The actress died of arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to her external examination report, which ET obtained. In addition to arteriosclerotic, which is the buildup of substances in and on the artery walls, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which refers to heart...
Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Officiated by Kris Jenner
Portia de Rossi had a surprise for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres. The Australian actress, who was celebrating her 50th birthday, decided to use her milestone year to make a new memory with her wife. In a new video, shared by DeGeneres, Portia surprise Ellen with a vow renewal ceremony, during...
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
'Bachelor' Exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Reunite on TikTok After His and Susie Evans' Breakup
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation. In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths...
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
Connie Britton and Jason Katims Reflect on Their 'Friday Night Lights' Reunion for 'Dear Edward' (Exclusive)
Over a decade after Friday Night Lights ended in 2011, executive producer Jason Katims and star Connie Britton have reunited for another "good cry" with the Apple TV+ series adaptation of Ann Napolitano's novel, Dear Edward. While speaking to ET's Denny Directo, the two reflected on working together again on the powerful new series.
How Riley Keough Feels About Grandma Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom Lisa Marie's Trust
Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light,...
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
