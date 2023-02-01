DES MOINES, Iowa — A push Friday to put the Iowa Democratic Caucuses back into the early 2024 presidential nominating calendar has been rejected. Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn, who has been apart of the process to keep Iowa's Democratic caucuses first, wrote a letter to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) Friday morning asking for Iowa to be added before the DNC (Democratic National Committee) is set to vote on the early calendar Saturday.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO