Washington, DC

WUSA9

Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
LAUREL, MD
WJLA

Suspect in custody after shooting woman in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Fairfax County Tuesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that offciers responded to the 8400 block of Blankenship Sreett in Mt. Vernon for a shooting. Police said a woman...
WJLA

Driver pulled over for speeding 140 mph in a 70 mph zone in Fairfax Co., Va.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A driver in Fairfax County was pulled over for speeding double the speed limit: 140 mph in a 70 mph zone. Virginia State Police shared the incident on Facebook, joking the speed should be left for the Eagles at the big game coming up and not for drivers on the road.
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police

TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
TRIANGLE, VA
WJLA

WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

ANC Commissioner Kendall Simmons convicted for hit-and-run crash on stolen motorcycle

WASHINGTON (7News) — A DC Superior Court jury this week convicted an ANC Commissioner of three felonies and three misdemeanors in a case from more than three years ago. Kendall Simmons, who is and was an ANC Commissioner in Ward 8, fled the scene of an accident in September 2019. Simmons, riding on a stolen motorcycle, crashed into the car of an elderly woman at 22nd and Alabama Southeast. It destroyed the motorcycle, but Simmons got up, hopped on the back of a companion’s motorcycle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say

HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
HAYMARKET, VA
WJLA

Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
WJLA

Wakefield High School reopens Monday after fatal overdose, lockdown

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wakefield High School students returned to class Monday after a tough week. Police say a teen was found in a bathroom unconscious from an apparent overdose on Tuesday and later died in the hospital Thursday. On Thursday, there were also reports of an armed trespasser at the school. A suspect was later arrested.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

