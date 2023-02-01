Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
WJLA
Man found shot near Navy Yard Metro Station, police looking for grey BMW: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found near the Navy Yard Metro Station Tuesday evening after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said he was shot more than two miles away in Southeast D.C. The man was shot in the 2600 block...
WJLA
Man arrested after stealing 4 catalytic converters, 3 AC units in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man accused of stealing several catalytic converters and air conditioning units in Fairfax County, Va. was caught Monday, police said. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted Wednesday that officers were called to Kings Chapel Road in Merrifield Monday night for a man stealing a catalytic converter.
WJLA
Metro tests out new 'saloon-style' fare gates, riders share their thoughts
WASHINGTON (7News) — Recently, Metro began testing a new “saloon door” style fare gate aimed at deterring fare evasion, which Metro says costs the transit agency tens of millions of dollars a year. The test is going on at Fort Totten, where for several months, Metro has...
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
WJLA
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
WJLA
Judge orders accused Potomac Ave Metro shooter charged with murder to remain in custody
WASHINGTON (7News) — A judge ordered Tuesday that the 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a Metro worker and injured three others in a Feb. 1 shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station remain in custody on no bond. The order was made on the judge's finding of...
WJLA
Suspect in custody after shooting woman in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Fairfax County Tuesday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that offciers responded to the 8400 block of Blankenship Sreett in Mt. Vernon for a shooting. Police said a woman...
WJLA
Driver pulled over for speeding 140 mph in a 70 mph zone in Fairfax Co., Va.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A driver in Fairfax County was pulled over for speeding double the speed limit: 140 mph in a 70 mph zone. Virginia State Police shared the incident on Facebook, joking the speed should be left for the Eagles at the big game coming up and not for drivers on the road.
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WJLA
Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police
TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
WJLA
Traffic Alert | Road closures for National Governors Association meetings in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meetings are taking place in Washington, D.C. from Thursday through Saturday. As a result, a number of traffic restrictions will be in place in the District this week. Governors will join federal officials and leaders from business, academia and philanthropy...
WJLA
Bus, delivery truck carrying paper products crash in Montgomery Co., debris fills lanes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue (MCFRS) was at the scene of a collision after a delivery truck carrying paper products was involved in a crash with a bus full of passengers and flipped Monday evening. One person was transported to the hospital following the...
WJLA
25-year-old man found dead in Southeast DC, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday night in Southeast, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After showing no signs consistent with life, he was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
WJLA
ANC Commissioner Kendall Simmons convicted for hit-and-run crash on stolen motorcycle
WASHINGTON (7News) — A DC Superior Court jury this week convicted an ANC Commissioner of three felonies and three misdemeanors in a case from more than three years ago. Kendall Simmons, who is and was an ANC Commissioner in Ward 8, fled the scene of an accident in September 2019. Simmons, riding on a stolen motorcycle, crashed into the car of an elderly woman at 22nd and Alabama Southeast. It destroyed the motorcycle, but Simmons got up, hopped on the back of a companion’s motorcycle and fled the scene.
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
WJLA
Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say
HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
WJLA
Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
WJLA
Wakefield High School reopens Monday after fatal overdose, lockdown
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wakefield High School students returned to class Monday after a tough week. Police say a teen was found in a bathroom unconscious from an apparent overdose on Tuesday and later died in the hospital Thursday. On Thursday, there were also reports of an armed trespasser at the school. A suspect was later arrested.
