Houma, LA

WWL

High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras

SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras

It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
MANDEVILLE, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!

A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre

Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
MORGAN CITY, LA
BET

Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon

The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Orchid Friends Are Forever

For more than forty years, the Houma-based Terrebonne Orchid Society has been cultivating a friendly, helpful, and open community around a shared passion for these beautiful flowers. The Terrebonne Orchid Society was established in September of 1987 by the late Houma resident and horticulture enthusiast Mr. Ashley. The club was...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change

Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Angelique Barker – Bayou Region Influencers 2023

• Member of Louisiana Society of CPAs – South Central Chapter. Member of the Ladies Carnival Club (Hyacinthians) Charter Member of Legatus – Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace. What led you to the role you currently hold on the Board?. I was nominated by the South Central...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

