Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras
SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras
It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
houmatimes.com
Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!
A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
If you're looking for a Louisiana staycation any time of year, Tangipahoa Parish is home to a massive family campground resort that's open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time. Sun Outdoors New Orleans North Shore, formally Reunion Lake Campground, is literally the size of...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Approves Resolution to Add 1,906 Acres Donated by Chevron USA to Salvador WMA
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a resolution to add 1,906 acres of marshland and wetlands to the Salvador Wildlife Management Area (WMA) during its February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge. Chevron U.S.A., Inc. donated the land, located in St. Charles Parish. With the addition, Salvador...
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
Superdome celebrates Beyoncé with 2nd line
To celebrate the news that superstar performer Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to New Orleans, the Superdome is holding a second line parade tonight.
houmatimes.com
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
BET
Big Freedia Hotel in New Orleans Coming Soon
The Queen of Bounce is opening a hotel in the Big Easy and plans to roll out memberships with NFTs. Hotel Freedia will be located at 2114 Decatur Street, a two-story, 4,800-square-foot building in the historic Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans. According to Eater, the venue will also feature a 60-seat restaurant and music venue, but only five guest rooms.
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state.
houmatimes.com
Orchid Friends Are Forever
For more than forty years, the Houma-based Terrebonne Orchid Society has been cultivating a friendly, helpful, and open community around a shared passion for these beautiful flowers. The Terrebonne Orchid Society was established in September of 1987 by the late Houma resident and horticulture enthusiast Mr. Ashley. The club was...
Mardi Gras Miracle: King cake ice cream saves New Orleans man’s life
This former heroin addict has a lot to celebrate this Carnival Season, and what better way than with king cake ice cream?
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
houmatimes.com
Angelique Barker – Bayou Region Influencers 2023
• Member of Louisiana Society of CPAs – South Central Chapter. Member of the Ladies Carnival Club (Hyacinthians) Charter Member of Legatus – Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace. What led you to the role you currently hold on the Board?. I was nominated by the South Central...
Comments / 0