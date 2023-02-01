Read full article on original website
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Searching For Answers After Second Straight Loss
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball suffered their second straight loss against Stanford, Thursday night after having a three-game stretch where they looked like they had everything figured out. With post-season play on the line, the Runnin’ Utes will be looking for answers against Cal at home on Sunday afternoon.
kslsports.com
Red Rocks ‘Take Our Breath Away’ On Top Gun Night Against UCLA
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks flew right into the “danger zone” and “took our breath away” on Top Gun Night at the Huntsman Center against No. 5 UCLA. On a night dedicated to honoring the history of their infamous intro and by extension, legendary head coach Greg Marsden’s lasting legacy on the program, the Red Rocks dropped their first 198 of the season beating the Bruins, 198.200 – 197.450.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Oregon State On The Road In Overtime
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 7 Utah women’s basketball team beat Oregon State on the road in overtime, 75-73. A trip to the line for Alissa Pili ultimately sealed the deal for the Utes. Pili proved to be a stalwart again, leading the team in points with...
BYU Football Brings in Large 2023 PWO Class
The Cougars have added 20 preferred walk-ons from the high school ranks and transfer portal
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Players Earning Post-Season Award Buzz
SALT LAKE CITY – In case you haven’t heard yet, Utah women’s basketball is really good. So good that two of their players have been earning post-season award buzz as the 2022-2023 season winds down. Currently ranked No. 7 in the country and sitting at 18-2 on...
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
kslsports.com
Inconsistency On Offense Earns Utah Second-Straight Loss
SALT LAKE CITY – After seemingly finding their groove two weeks ago against the Washington schools, Utah basketball appears to have lost their mojo after guard Gabe Madsen was injured against Oregon last weekend on the road. The inconsistency on offense without their second-leading scorer earned Utah their second...
890kdxu.com
Wow! Utah’s Next License Plates??
Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
kslsports.com
Utah Forward Alissa Pili’s Love Of Sports Started On The Gridiron
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball forward Alissa Pili has been making waves for the Utes out on the basketball court, but she recently revealed how her love of sports started out on the gridiron. Recently, Pili was named to the late season Top 20 Watch List...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s 89-61 Win Over LMU
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball ends their three-game losing streak by rolling through LMU, 89-61. It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Cougars, who improved to 15-10 overall and returned to .500 in WCC play at 5-5. BYU is now 10-3 at the Marriott Center. Here are some takeaways...
The 7 strangest places to visit in Provo, Utah
Provo is full of wonderful, strange and quirky history. Get off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems.
kslsports.com
Utah High School Drill Championships: 5A/6A Pod 4 Dance, Pod 3, 4 Show Semifinals
OREM, Utah – The 5A/6A Pod 4 Dance, and Pod 3 & 4 Show session of the 2023 Utah High School Drill Team semifinals is in the books. If you missed any of the action, we have you covered. Below, you will find a schedule of the schools that performed during that session. Also included is the time stamp for the video at the top of this story. The order below is based on the first team to perform in that session to the last one.
kslsports.com
Utah Guard Gabe Madsen Out 4-6 Weeks With Lower Leg Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Just before the Utes were set to take on Stanford, Utah basketball announced guard Gabe Madsen is out for the game and will likely miss 4-6 weeks with a lower leg injury. The injury in question took place last week when the Runnin’ Utes were...
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
A bill from Rep. Kera Birkeland would require women to report a rape to law enforcement to receive an abortion under Utah’s abortion ban. Her sister, a rape survivor, says it strips away choices.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against LMU
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in an 89-61 win against Loyola Marymount. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s most complete game played this season. Who was the MVP for BYU Basketball?. Fousseyni Traore set the...
sunnewsdaily.com
How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students
Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
kdnk.org
Mountain West lawmakers flooding legislatures with transgenders bans
Mountain West states are all over the map when it comes to transgender rights. Utah's Republican governor signed a bill Saturday banning gender-affirming surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. Lawmakers in Montana are debating a similar ban, and another bill in Wyoming aims to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.
