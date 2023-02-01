ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Searching For Answers After Second Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah basketball suffered their second straight loss against Stanford, Thursday night after having a three-game stretch where they looked like they had everything figured out. With post-season play on the line, the Runnin’ Utes will be looking for answers against Cal at home on Sunday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Red Rocks ‘Take Our Breath Away’ On Top Gun Night Against UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks flew right into the “danger zone” and “took our breath away” on Top Gun Night at the Huntsman Center against No. 5 UCLA. On a night dedicated to honoring the history of their infamous intro and by extension, legendary head coach Greg Marsden’s lasting legacy on the program, the Red Rocks dropped their first 198 of the season beating the Bruins, 198.200 – 197.450.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Inconsistency On Offense Earns Utah Second-Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – After seemingly finding their groove two weeks ago against the Washington schools, Utah basketball appears to have lost their mojo after guard Gabe Madsen was injured against Oregon last weekend on the road. The inconsistency on offense without their second-leading scorer earned Utah their second...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Wow! Utah’s Next License Plates??

Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s 89-61 Win Over LMU

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball ends their three-game losing streak by rolling through LMU, 89-61. It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Cougars, who improved to 15-10 overall and returned to .500 in WCC play at 5-5. BYU is now 10-3 at the Marriott Center. Here are some takeaways...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah High School Drill Championships: 5A/6A Pod 4 Dance, Pod 3, 4 Show Semifinals

OREM, Utah – The 5A/6A Pod 4 Dance, and Pod 3 & 4 Show session of the 2023 Utah High School Drill Team semifinals is in the books. If you missed any of the action, we have you covered. Below, you will find a schedule of the schools that performed during that session. Also included is the time stamp for the video at the top of this story. The order below is based on the first team to perform in that session to the last one.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utah Guard Gabe Madsen Out 4-6 Weeks With Lower Leg Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Just before the Utes were set to take on Stanford, Utah basketball announced guard Gabe Madsen is out for the game and will likely miss 4-6 weeks with a lower leg injury. The injury in question took place last week when the Runnin’ Utes were...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against LMU

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in an 89-61 win against Loyola Marymount. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s most complete game played this season. Who was the MVP for BYU Basketball?. Fousseyni Traore set the...
PROVO, UT
sunnewsdaily.com

How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students

Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kdnk.org

Mountain West lawmakers flooding legislatures with transgenders bans

Mountain West states are all over the map when it comes to transgender rights. Utah's Republican governor signed a bill Saturday banning gender-affirming surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. Lawmakers in Montana are debating a similar ban, and another bill in Wyoming aims to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.
UTAH STATE

