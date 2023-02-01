Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KCTV 5
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. According to the KCKPD, it happened in the 5200 block of Georgia Ave. They said no officers were injured. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating. It...
Man killed in KCK police shooting near 52nd, Georgia
One person is dead after a Kansas City, Kansas, police shooting Friday night near N. 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue, police say.
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
KCTV 5
Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
Police shoot, kill man after responding to overdose call in KCK Friday night
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, shot and killed a person on Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue.
KMBC.com
KCPD release video of suspect vehicle in possible road rage shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a possible road rage shooting. The incident on Nov. 11, 2022, near Sni A Bar Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff, left a driver paralyzed and unable to speak.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Police ask help to ID vehicle in road rage shooting that paralyzed victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting from November. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department tweeted a video of a silver or gray Dodge Charger in the area of Sni A Bar Road and the Blue Ridge Cutoff just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022.
northwestmoinfo.com
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
KCTV 5
Wednesday night shooting off Askew Avenue in KCMO leaves one dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood. According to a release, officers were made aware of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Askew Avenue, and the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
KCTV 5
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
KCTV 5
Shooting in Westport area kills 20-year-old woman, sparks call for action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third shooting in Westport since July and Kansas City’s 15th homicide for the year has people weighing in on what Kansas City should be doing differently. Westport is a destination for many on a sunny day but not everyone feels safe returning for...
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash on the Kansas Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5a.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by Brent Young, 40, Mission, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just south of Interstate 635 in the number three lane. The pickup rear-ended a...
Two people in custody following double shooting in Douglas County
Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on suspicion of battery after discovering two shooting victims in a home.
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
