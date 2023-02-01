Mount Vernon woman was only surviving passenger of high-speed crash: ‘She’s a miracle’

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man has pleaded not guilty after two people died in a car crash in 2021 while he was behind the wheel, according to prosecutors.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced charges against Anthony Rose. He was allegedly driving without a license and with his headlights off on Dec. 18, 2021. Officials said he was going more than 100 mph before nearly hitting one car, striking another and crashing head-on into a tree.

Rose is facing charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and reckless driving.

Nya Henderson, 20, was the only surviving passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt in the backseat.

“All the bones were broken in her face,” her mother, Nicole Henderson, said. “The doctors just kept telling me she has to have plastic surgery. She was unrecognizable.”

Nya suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash and cannot talk or walk, but she’s going through rehabilitation at a facility in Rockland County.

“She’s a miracle,” Nicole added. “She’s favored by God.”

Nicole says all four people in the car were childhood friends who grew up in the same building. Noelina Pantaleon, 20, died at the scene, and Harry Jonathan Hurst, 19, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and also suffered a traumatic brain injury but died in the hospital on March 7, 2022.

Nicole isn’t angry at Rose, but said she’s disappointed, adding that Rose and Nya had a relationship like siblings.

“They were born here together,” Nicole added. “They were raised together. He ate at my table. I would take him to school. This was someone who I called my nephew and you never even apologized. Your mother never even apologized. This was an accident, but if you would’ve made a better decision, all of this wouldn’t have happened.”

PIX11 News also reached out to Rose’s mother, who declined to comment.

On the day of the crash, Nya’s aunt Althea Edwards had to identify her and was fearful she was dead, but when she saw her chest moving, she was relieved.

Nya was in a coma for seven months, and despite the difficult journey, her mother has not lost faith.

“She’s a traumatic brain injury survivor and I’m proud that she’s mine,” Nicole said. “I’m proud that God chose me to be mother.”

Nicole said insurance is no longer paying for Nya’s stay at the rehab facility, so she has set up a GoFundMe account to help bring Nya home and pay for 24-hour care.

The next court date is on April 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.