ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Police chief, public works, parks and rec director all take JC retirement offer

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1PkQ_0kZNQPoA00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police chief, public works director and parks and recreation director are among 23 city employees who have opted into a recently offered retirement incentive.

PREVIOUS: Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive

Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will officially retire on Feb. 28 along with 20 others who’ve worked at least 30 years for the city. Some retirement dates could be staggered and come later by a number of weeks if needed to provide essential services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wejBo_0kZNQPoA00
Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola is retiring Feb. 28 after 44 years with the city. (WJHL photo)

City Manager Cathy Ball and other leaders floated the plan last fall, and city commissioners approved it in December. The department heads and the other 20 employees all had at least 30 years’ tenure at the city and represented about a third of the 58 employees who were eligible.

Employees had until Tuesday to decide whether to accept the deal, which included a one-time payment of six months’ salary and an offer to remain on Johnson City’s health insurance program, along with their dependents, until they turn 65.

City management wanted at least a month’s notice so leadership could “start focusing on where we need to transfer that institutional knowledge,” Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette told News Channel 11 in late December.

2 charged in Unicoi. Co. counterfeit check conspiracy that targetted homeless people

Leaders also wanted to minimize impacts of a so-called “silver tsunami” due to a large number of longtime employees retiring in quick succession. Eight of the eligible employees were department heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BYZv_0kZNQPoA00
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner is taking advantage of the city’s early retirement program. (WJHL photo)

Mayor Todd Fowler raised the issue and praised the incentive at a Kiwanis Club meeting Wednesday.

“When you’ve got 1,000 employees and you’ve got a bunch of them that could retire tomorrow and you don’t know when anybody’s going to retire it’s really, really scary,” Fowler said.

He said knowing ahead of time, especially in the case of department heads, decreases the “ouch” factor as decades of institutional knowledge depart. Pindzola, for example, has worked more than 44 years at the city, having started in September 1978.

Five other department heads were eligible for the incentive but chose to stay on.

The police department had the highest number of people taking the incentive, with seven. In addition to Turner, Assistant Chief Debbie Botelho and Captain Kevin Peters, who heads the department’s criminal investigation division, are among them. Sergeant Lorrie Goff, who oversees the school resource officer program, is also retiring.

Water and sewer and public works each have five people retiring through the program, while parks and recreation has two. Other departments with one retiree each are purchasing, fire, fleet management and risk management.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal

NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Key Johnson City Department Heads Taking Retirement Incentive

Last year Johnson City leaders pitched a retirement package for city employees. And this week several key players in city government are taking that retirement package and will retire soon. Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pendzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will all three retire in February. Those three along with 20 other employees who worked for at least thirty years with the city will also take the retirement package. The retirement incentive includes a one time payment of six months salary and an offer to remain on Johnson City’s health insurance plan till age 65.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Infrastructure work to affect Founders Park until at least June

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Torn up sod, mounds of rock and heavy equipment will be a familiar sight at one of Johnson City’s most popular parks until at least June, Johnson City’s chief engineer says. “The cleanup is probably going to be by the end of June,” Wallace McCulloch told News Channel 11, referring […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JC Mayor Fowler speaks to his vision for the city in Kiwanis Club meeting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler spoke to members of a local Kiwanis Club chapter on Wednesday to outline several ongoing initiatives and lay out his vision for the city’s future. Fowler, the meeting’s guest of honor, presented the city’s progress and took questions from members of the audience. Fowler said […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scaffolding is key to dome repair work

KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

City of Bristol awarded funding to improve roadways, sidewalks

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee is one of twelve localities in the state to receive grant funding from the Biden-Harris Administration to improve roadways and sidewalks. $2.5 million is headed to Tennessee from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, a competitive grant program introduced through President Biden’s infrastructure law. A release […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

GPD: Carson Street reopens after person previously barricaded in home surrenders

UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Tomahawk

Sink Mountain Dock Project underway

Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter remembers the Sink Mountain project being discussed as far back as when he served on the County Commission approximately around 2006 or 2007. An intense storm in February of 2019 was the cause of a shift in the earth, which resulted in a 300-foot section of the road collapsing about a foot. Shortly after an assessment of the area, officials deemed the area stabilized. A temporary solution of rock and soil placement allowed the road to be passable, allowing the road to be re-opened for approximately 14 months.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

A Year Into Construction, Progress Being Made On West Walnut Project

A redevelopment project in Johnson City designed to bring more people to the West Walnut Street area of downtown is making progress after a year of ongoing construction. The 35 million dollar West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project remains in phase one, which includes paving roads in the first portion of the corridor from Buffalo Street. The project has also led to work at Founders Park. Phase two of the construction work is expected to begin this spring and city officials hope to have the entire project complete by the summer of 2024.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sullivan County BOE approves contract with next director of schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education on Thursday night approved a contract with Charles Carter, who is set to be the next director of schools. The contract was approved in a 6–1 vote with board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes casting the only “no” vote. Carter will officially assume the role on […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents packed the meeting chamber at Erwin City Hall on Thursday night to voice their opinions on a proposed restriction on the sale of alcohol in the town. At a Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session, Mayor Glenn White brought forward a proposal to limit the number of permits for […]
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

2 time Bassmaster Classic champion visits King University

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of King University’s Bass Fishing Team and other students were able to meet a distinguished bass fishing professional Saturday. Hank Cherry is a two-time Bassmaster Classic Champion with 11 years of professional fishing experience and during his stop at King University, he shared some tips, tricks and inspiration with future […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Grant to provide local manufacturers with tech to keep & grow workforce

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub (NETNHub) is working with a company that specializes in connecting workers with employers to give the local workforce a boost. According to a release from NETNHub, the organization has partnered with Anthill, a company that “connects frontline workers to employer resources through text messaging.” The […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Saturday marks Summer Wells’ 7th birthday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday, Feb. 4 marks the seventh birthday of Summer Wells, a girl missing from Hawkins County since June 2021 and the subject of an ongoing statewide Amber Alert. When she was first reported missing from her family’s home in the Beech Creek community, Summer Wells was five years old. Nearly […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy