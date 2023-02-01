Bron Breakker is one tough you-know-what. A second-generation star with just about the best pedigree one could imagine within WWE – even if he doesn’t use the Steiner last name – Breakker has won almost every match he’s wrestled in the promotion and has a winning record against every single performer on the NXT roster right now. So naturally, no matter how much smack Grayson Waller talked before his second-straight match with Breakker for the NXT World Champion at Vengeance Day, the “Son of the Dog Faced Gremlin” had to be considered a pretty big favorite heading into the match, right? Sure, someone is going to unseat him eventually and send him packing to the main roster for a spot on either RAW or SmackDown, but was Waller really going to be that guy?

8 HOURS AGO