Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO