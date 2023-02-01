Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte
The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas. The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas. ‘We built...
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
qcitymetro.com
Ride free on CATS
The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will offer fare-free rides on Saturday, Feb. 4, aboard all its trains and buses. The move commemorates Transit Equity Day, a nationally recognized day to promote “equity and accessibility in public transit,” CATS said in a statement. The day also honors the...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
qcnews.com
1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say
Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say. Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations. Raquel Martin reports...
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
qcnews.com
911 calls released in December Northlake Mall shooting
911 calls released in December Northlake Mall shooting. ‘We built this’: Cherokee County students wrap up …. 'We built this': Cherokee County students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house. Health Goals: Grand opening for gym in N Charlotte. A personal trainer and owner of a new gym...
WITN
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
WBTV
Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte
The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt. Updated: 3 hours ago. WBTV celebrates Black...
qcitymetro.com
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity
Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.
myfoxzone.com
Chipotle hiring 15K new employees ahead of 'Burrito Season'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know we're just a month away from what Chipotle calls "Burrito Season?" To get ready for said "Burrito Season," Chipotle is launching a new hiring campaign, looking to add 15,000 new employees. The chain wants to ensure its stores are fully staffed ahead of...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
abccolumbia.com
DOJ arrests 19 people in multi-state drug ring
Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile (DOJ) has arrested nineteen people in connection to a multi-state drug ring that officials say was being run out of both Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to authorities, one of the suspects is 51 year old...
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
Comments / 0