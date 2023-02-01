Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley falls in homestand finale to Providence
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley ended their homestand with a, 4-2 loss to Providence on Friday night. The Phantoms still fitting within the middle of the pack in the standings. Playing from behind in this one, it was Cooper Marody netting the equalizer for the Phantoms at, 2-2. Unfortunately, the Bruins would waste no time in grabbing the lead right back, 10 seconds after the tying goal.
Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles
Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
