Atlanta, GA

With Brady's retirement, Falcons now NFC South frontrunner

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

With the news of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement, Dukes & Bell talked about what this meant for the Atlanta Falcons and why it makes them the favorite to win the NFC South in 2023.

Carl talked about the quarterback situation in the division.

“You know, the bigger thing for me for us now here in this division, I want you guys to think about this for a second. Desmond Ridder's our quarterback, who’s the Bucs quarterback,” Dukes asked. “Who's Carolina's quarterback? Who's the Saints quarterback? We actually have a leg up for the first time in a very long time where you could say Desmond Ridder's quarterback, No. 1.

"All these other teams now have to figure it out. It's the hardest thing to figure out. And even though Mike and I have our doubts about Ridder, we at least know we got a guy. They don't know who's gonna be there guy.”

Dukes talked about why Brady stepping away changes the makeup of the division.

“So we should feel halfway decent here in Atlanta about Tom Brady stepping away," said Dukes. "If he decided to come back regardless of who was on the roster, you were gonna say Tampa Bay is still the team to beat right now. For me this division is wide open”

92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
