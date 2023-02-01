Ninth Circuit reaffirms Metlakatla’s off-reservation fishing rights but leaves extent up to lower court

Read full article on original website
Related
Feds use rare veto to block Alaska copper, gold mine plan
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday effectively vetoed a proposed copper and gold mine in a remote region of southwest Alaska that is coveted by mining interests but that also supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery. The move by the agency,...
Washington Examiner
Biden reinstates restrictions on road-building and logging in Alaska's Tongass
The U.S. Forest Service said that it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, an effort to settle a two-decade long dispute over America's largest temperate rainforest after its Clinton-era protections were rolled back during the Trump administration. Tongass is roughly the size...
KUOW
Pebble Mine vetoed after long fight by Sen. Cantwell and fishermen
Environmental activists, tribal communities, and fishermen are celebrating a massive conservation decision: the EPA's rejection Monday of the Pebble Mine. The proposed copper and gold mine on Bristol Bay, Alaska, has been a topic of federal debate for nearly 15 years. The bay is known as the holy grail for...
Biden’s recent climate decisions will close mines, protect salmon, and may permit drilling in Alaska
Anglers fish for sockeye salmon along the rapids of the Newwhalen River near Iliamna, Alaska on July 23, 2019. Local residents say their entire ecosystem revolves around sockeye salmon, which nourish people, animals and plant life all along the headwaters and tributaries of Bristol Bay. They fear that tailings from the proposed Pebble Mine could pollute the environment. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesMore land is being protected, but more fossil fuels could also be on the horizon.
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Update on Stimulus Check 2023: Which States Have Them and How to Get Money
The Internal Revenue Service announced late in 2022 that many taxpayers might still get stimulus payments in 2023 or at the very least a rebate on prior years' tax returns. This includes around 25 million Californians who may be eligible. People in six other states may also be eligible.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
AOL Corp
All the states that don’t tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California
Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Polar bear kills woman and 1-year-old, tries to breach a school in Alaska village
In a rare attack, a polar bear killed a woman and her 1-year-old in an Alaska village; it also tried to get into a school before it was killed, authorities said.
Searching For Gold In Alaska
Searching for gold in Alaska has been a popular pursuit for centuries. This vast and rugged state, with its remote wilderness areas, abundant rivers, and glaciers, has been the site of numerous gold rushes and continues to attract both amateur and professional prospectors.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
coloradopolitics.com
California refuses to sign onto Colorado River states' proposal for usage reductions
Colorado and five other Colorado River states have reached a consensus on how they plan to reduce their water usage, the states announced Monday. California, notably, is not a part of the consensus. The proposal, which the states will submit to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, suggests changes to the...
Montana Indigenous boarding school remembrance resolution clears Senate hurdle
A Montana resolution that seeks to push Congress to designate a day of remembrance for children who died at Indigenous boarding schools across the country cleared a key hurdle in the state Senate on Thursday. Senate Joint Resolution 6, sponsored by Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, passed second reading in a 45-5 vote and is poised […] The post Montana Indigenous boarding school remembrance resolution clears Senate hurdle appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Eight Alaskan National Parks
Alaska is the largest state in the United States, located in the far north of the North American continent. It is known for its scenic natural beauty, including glaciers, fjords, and forests, as well as abundant wildlife such as grizzly bears, moose, and caribou. Alaska is also rich in oil and minerals, and the oil industry is a major part of the state's economy. The state capital is Juneau, which is only accessible by boat or plane. Anchorage is the largest city in Alaska and a hub for transportation and commerce.
KYUK
Public hearings announced regarding salmon fishing closures
A public hearing is coming up on a proposal to restrict salmon fishing in the Kanektok River near Quinhagak to federally qualified subsistence users. The Federal Subsistence Board has announced that it will hold public hearings on Feb. 15 and Feb. 21. The special action request came from The Native...
