The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
Route 13, Isabella Street Intersection Center Turn Lanes Blocked Off After Overnight Crash
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
Salisbury Gets $12M Federal Grant for Traffic Safety
Crossing some streets in Salisbury can fell like a real-life game of "Frogger" some times. Streets like Beaglin Park Drive have some intersections with incomplete sidewalks and poorly marked crosswalks.
The difference between head boats and charter boats
I had a reader ask me to explain the difference between charter and head boats, and what he could expect to catch from each. He moved here from an area where such things were not available and had no idea how they operated. I suspect he is not alone, so I will try to explain the difference between the two and the type of fish each may target.
Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
Speeding car crashes into Delaware home leaving 20-year-old driver critical, police say
MILTON, Del. - An overnight crash left a young man in critical condition, and a home with significant damage in one Sussex County neighborhood. Police say the 20-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road around 12:30 a.m.
Woman Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Three Notch Road In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 6:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Town Creek Drive. Crews arrived and found a pedestrian laying on the road with...
Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County
DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
Driver critically injured when car slams into Milton-area home's garage
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car slammed into the garage attached to a downstate house early Saturday morning. The victim was speeding as he drove southbound along Harbeson Road near Diamond Farm Road in the Milton area around 12:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police. He...
NEW LISTING-105 RIVER BEND DR-DAGSBORO
105 River Bend Drive, Dagsboro, DE 19939 - This is a four bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home on a double lot with a marina and your own deeded boat slip. Laminate flooring throughout (except staircase), granite kitchen counters, double oven, pantry closet, in-law suite with kitchenette, wall mounted TV and gas fireplace on the first floor. Rinni tankless water heater. Family room on first floor also has a gas fireplace and wall mounted TV. It has a primary bedroom and bath on the second floor, plus another full bath and two more bedrooms. It features a 3-season vinyl-tech porch with heat. The home also has four heated bidet toilet seats, and a back-up generator should you lose electric. This home sits in the middle of two lots, giving you ample yard space. At the end of the community there is a boat dock with your own deeded slip. The HOA is $200 a year, but since this is a double lot, it is $400. The marina fee is $175 a year. A new gravity septic system was installed in 2022. Has invisible yard fence.
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
Boardwalk Renovation and Other Improvements Coming to Lewes Park
LEWES, Del. -- The City of Lewes recently announced renovations coming to the Canalfront Park and Marina after receiving $500,000 in funding to support the project from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The improvements will include a new boardwalk, new decking at the Net House, a renovated gazebo, new boat landings,...
Ocean City Council votes to set sports complex study presentation
County, other officials to be invited to neutral location. While the majority of Worcester County Commissioners have made every effort to kill and bury plans for a sports complex at a site off of Route 50 in Berlin, Ocean City officials are doing what they can to reinvigorate the project.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
White Creek dredging project underway
Dredging the waters in the Inland Bays is a much-debated topic. Lack of dredging of the channels has led to habitat degradation and navigation issues, especially during times of low tides. Sussex County Council has entered the effort to get more dredging completed by approving a memorandum of understanding with...
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
Cleanup Effort In Bishopville Removes 100 Pounds Of Trash
BISHOPVILLE – Assateague Coastal Trust volunteers cleared more than 100 pounds of trash from the Bishopville area with a recent cleanup. On Martin Luther King Day, nearly two dozen volunteers, led by Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT), gathered in Bishopville to pick up trash. Debbi Dean, community engagement coordinator for ACT, said community cleanups encouraged people to get involved in supporting their local environment.
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
