Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen
Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
WJCL
Black History Month Profile: The Grey
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Mashama Bailey is the executive chef at The Grey in downtown Savannah. She just won a James Beard award for outstanding chef last year. Now The Grey is up for the James Beard award for outstanding restaurant in 2023. This is considered one of the biggest honors there is in the culinary industry.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
WJCL
Heroes Circle Program now available in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new program at the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial will help sick kids navigate their illnesses. And they're doing it by using a little bit of martial arts techniques. Fifteen-year-old Toby Parker from Liberty County is a patient at Willett Children’s Hospital. He’s one...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
connectsavannah.com
Celebrating National Pizza Day: A guide to the best pizzerias around town
A passion for pizza is something that unites us all. The crowd-pleasing pie is a staple of the American diet loved by just about everyone — except for Gregory Eddie from “Abbott Elementary,” but of course, he’s a fictional character and a rare exception. Here in Savannah, we enjoy pizza in a variety of ways: by the slice, New York-style, deep-dish, wood-fired, you name it. Because pizza is so beloved, our nation sets aside a special day to honor the almighty pie. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and we’re celebrating with a list of some of our favorite pizza places around town. Join in on the celebration and enjoy a slice or a whole pie from one of these local pizzerias.
WJCL
Dads Donut House serving up inspiration and plenty of sweet treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to make the donuts and more memories at the home of Tom and Grace Neary. "I was on my way back from a delivery with my son and I hear him say, two best friends riding in the van. He starts singing this little song," laughs Tom Neary. "That's something I didn't have in my old job."
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
WJCL
WJCL 22 Partners with Metro Savannah Hispanic Chamber for Young Entrepreneur's Academy
WJCL 22 is partnering with the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to give entrepreneurial-minded youngsters the chance to launch their own businesses! The Young Entrepreneurs Academy offers real-life mentorship with seasoned business professionals!. Learn more by visiting this link!. The time to apply is now! Application deadline is February...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
wtoc.com
Thomas Square restaurant owner meets with city, county leaders after being burglarized twice
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two burglaries happened just days apart and a restaurant owner in Thomas Square thinks that makes them a target. It’s on video — a person coming through an entry point in the ceiling using tools to pry open outdoor coolers full of food. They passed the food under the door before taking off.
Seoyon E-HWA invests $76 million in Chatham County facility
Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier, is investing almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “We hope that it will not only provide new jobs in the region but also contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production,” said Seoyon E-Hwa chairman Ryu Yang-seok.
Tybee Island PD seeks persons of interest in recent vandalism
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island. Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls. “While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it […]
Original surviving member of Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in Beaufort
Artemis Pyle, the drummer for the classic southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, during their heyday will be performing live at The Fillin’ Station on Lady’s Island in Beaufort this spring.
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
areadevelopment.com
South Korea-Based Seoyon E-HWA Plans Chatham County, Georgia, Manufacturing Plant
Seoyon E-HWA, a South Korea-based global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County, Georgia. The $76 million project is expected to create roughly 500 jobs. The new facility will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center and...
Comments / 0