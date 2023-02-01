ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

DC man arrested, charged with kidnapping

WASHINGTON — A 68-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly grabbed a young girl in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. DC Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast, near Hechinger Mall. Officers claim around 4 p.m., a man in a truck approached a...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy