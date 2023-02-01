Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
GRAMMYs 2023: 50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration to Feature Star-Studded Performances
Music's biggest night just got more exciting! In addition to the usual fanfare of the GRAMMYs, the 65th annual awards show will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a showcase of the genre's rich history and continued global influence. The segment will feature electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
WUSA
Clive Davis on Whitney Houston's Legacy and the Return of His Pre-GRAMMYs Party (Exclusive)
Clive Davis has been making GRAMMY Awards weekend extra special for decades now -- and this year marks the anticipated return of his annual pre-GRAMMYs party. "This party has taken place celebrating music so distinctively that it's been referred to as the greatest party in the world," Davis shared with ET's Denny Directo when the pair sat down to discuss the upcoming festivities this week.
WUSA
Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Awards Season Is a 'Roller Coaster' Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death (Exclusive)
Baz Luhrmann knows this awards season is going to continue to be bittersweet. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the Elvis director at Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards this week, and he opened up about the "roller coaster of emotions" that he and the cast have been on following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12.
WUSA
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
WUSA
Austin Butler Says He's 'Probably Damaged' His Vocal Cords, Talks His Lingering Elvis Presley Accent
Austin Butler may have received lots of critical acclaim for playing Elvis Presley, but the challenging role does come with some downsides. The 31-year-old actor, who is the star of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, says that his lingering Tennessee accent is on its way out. "I am getting rid...
WUSA
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Talk Supporting Each Other in First Joint Interview (Exclusive)
It was date night for Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood, and ET was there for the young couple's first joint interview. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, D'Amelio and Barker gushed about their young romance and what...
Comments / 0