Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

End of construction in sight for new Hinesville fire station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville is making progress with the new fire station, right in the heart of downtown. The process started a little over a year ago, and firefighters could be working from the new building in just a couple of months. Hinesville Fire Chief Robert...
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Heroes Circle Program now available in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new program at the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial will help sick kids navigate their illnesses. And they're doing it by using a little bit of martial arts techniques. Fifteen-year-old Toby Parker from Liberty County is a patient at Willett Children’s Hospital. He’s one...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ogeecheeton residents express concerns over construction site dust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local neighborhood is pleading for help. Residents in Ogeecheeton say dust from a construction site has been polluting their streets and making them sick for over 40 years. Now they’re taking matters into their own hands, by scheduling a press conference for Wednesday, Jan. 31. Residents on Julia Law St. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due. Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA Sold

Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Super Museum Sunday coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon's dental records, diary

New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon's dental records, diary.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Local church to host community cookout this Saturday

Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces re-election bid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee announced Saturday that he’s seeking re-election for another term on council. Purtee and his supporters, including fellow Alderman Nick Palumbo and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, gathered at Mohawk Park for the announcement. Purtee has served on council for three...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

1 displaced after Fleming house fire

One person was displaced Thursday night after a house fire in Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

