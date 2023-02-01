ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo

A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police Department talks about diversity training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information office the department requires multiple hours of diversity training from their officers. While officers are in the police academy a few of the mandatory training classes include racial profiling, human trafficking and interaction with deaf and hearing impaired. “Our department wants to be, […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man accused of attacking 79-year-old man found

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Amarillo police said the suspect was found. Police are asking for the community's help in finding a man suspected of assaulting a 79-year-old man on Thursday evening. According to police, at about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Randall County Deputy Matt Mitchell named 'Deputy of the Year' 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Deputy Matt Mitchell was named the Amarillo South Rotary Randall County Deputy of the Year. The award was presented Thursday morning. Mitchell has been with the Randall County Sheriff's Office for six years. For the last four years, he's been a member of the Randall County Honor Guard. He's also part of the Randall County Gang Intelligence unit.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Pet of the Week: Angie

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Claude ISD applying for more funding to support security

CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — In the fall of 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the transfer of $400 million to further support physical security efforts at schools. That opportunity prompted one local rural independent school district to apply for extra funding since the state currently provides what many consider to be a low dollar amount for security.
CLAUDE, TX

