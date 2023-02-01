Read full article on original website
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Amarillo man accused in death of 5, due to drunk-driving, now facing combined charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man, Larry Rolen, is now facing increased punishment for his role in the fatal hit-and-run on Loop 335/St. Frances Ave that left a family of 5 dead. Initially, Rolen fled the scene, only to later be arrested and booked into the Potter County...
Amarillo Police Department talks about diversity training
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information office the department requires multiple hours of diversity training from their officers. While officers are in the police academy a few of the mandatory training classes include racial profiling, human trafficking and interaction with deaf and hearing impaired. “Our department wants to be, […]
Reward doubled for information leading to arrest in Amarillo's first homicide of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The reward was doubled for information leading to an arrest in Amarillo's first homicide of 2023. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward. Markell Davarion Dawane Toombs-Reed, 24, was shot and killed Jan. 26 in the 4100 block of South Travis Street. The...
Amarillo Police searching for man reported missing in January
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit are attempting to locate a man reported missing late last month.
Man accused of attacking 79-year-old man found
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Amarillo police said the suspect was found. Police are asking for the community's help in finding a man suspected of assaulting a 79-year-old man on Thursday evening. According to police, at about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson...
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
Randall County Deputy Matt Mitchell named 'Deputy of the Year' 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Deputy Matt Mitchell was named the Amarillo South Rotary Randall County Deputy of the Year. The award was presented Thursday morning. Mitchell has been with the Randall County Sheriff's Office for six years. For the last four years, he's been a member of the Randall County Honor Guard. He's also part of the Randall County Gang Intelligence unit.
Last Minute Hold Up in Murder of Three Teenage Boys in Amarillo
A cold winter day here in Amarillo saw John Balentine put an end to three teenage boys while they were sleeping back in 1998. It's been twenty-five years since that fateful night. There have been a few close calls after Balentine received the death penalty. He was as close as...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
Pet of the Week: Angie
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
Claude ISD applying for more funding to support security
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — In the fall of 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the transfer of $400 million to further support physical security efforts at schools. That opportunity prompted one local rural independent school district to apply for extra funding since the state currently provides what many consider to be a low dollar amount for security.
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. According to officials, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 02:03 a.m., Canyon fire crews were called to Canyon Crest Apartments, on a report of smoke in one of the buildings. When crews arrived...
