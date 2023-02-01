Read full article on original website
GRAPHIC Crime Scene Photos Reveal Gravity Of Gruesome Attack On Alex Murdaugh's Family Ahead Of His Double Homicide Trial
New details have emerged in the double homicide case of two members of South Carolina's prominent Murdaugh family. The family's patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, has been accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22. The gravity of the gruesome attacks was revealed with the release of new information, RadarOnline.com has learned. The murders of Paul and Maggie have brought a series of bizarre events that read as if they came from a Hollywood movie script. As the once respected and powerful family's reputation crumbled after the horrific double homicide, the father's legal team attempted a last-ditch...
Alex Murdaugh Seen on Videos Wearing 2 Different Shirts on Night of Killings: 1 Before Murders, 1 After
The jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial learned that the embattled attorney accused of killing his wife and son wore different clothing on the night of their shooting deaths — before and after their slayings. On Wednesday, prosecutors in the highly charged case showed jurors a Snapchat video...
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Alex Murdaugh Jury Shown GRUESOME New Crime Scene Photos Showing Aftermath Of The Bloody Attack On His Wife & Son
New crime scene photos were shown to the jury in the double homicide trial for South Carolina father Alex Murdaugh. The previously unreleased photos showed the gruesome murder of Alex's wife Maggie Murdaugh and the prominent family's youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crime scene photos were previously released to show the layout of the Murdaugh family's 1,700-acre hunting ranch, known as "Moselle," where the double murder was committed. The jury viewed the bloody set of new photos and weapons allegedly seized from Alex's gun room as the former attorney's defense team attempted to argue the theory that a...
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Maggie Murdaugh's phone bears witness to her final moments
The video at the top of the story will play a live stream of the trial or a replay upon completion of the day's proceedings. Firearms and cell phone data dominated the discussion Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. ...
Nancy Grace fears Murdaugh jury is becoming 'captivated' by accused killer: 'I'm worried'
Fox Nation host worries the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is becoming charmed by the defendant like O.J. Simpson jurors were in his 1995 acquittal.
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Murdaugh has claimed that he found his family members dead, but prosecutors alleged that he killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle.
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone was active the night she was murdered. Then it went silent
S.C. prosecutors called five new witnesses on Day 7 of Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial, including a cellphone location expert and a cousin of Murdaugh’s, who assembled the .300 Blackout rifle.
A Mystery At The Alex Murdaugh Trial: Why Didn’t He Have Blood On Him?
At his murder trial on Friday, prosecutors speculated whether Alex Murdaugh had switched outfits after he allegedly fatally shot his wife and son.
Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death
For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to consider allowing the son of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper to tell jurors about how after she died in a fall at Murdaugh’s home, he promised her family to take care of them and then stole millions in settlements with his insurers. Tony Satterfield said his mom cleaned the Murdaugh home, but also babysat their two sons and did anything else they asked over 20 years. She died at age 57 a few weeks after hitting her head in a fall in February 2018 on steps at the family’s house. “Did you ever get one cent from Alex Murdaugh?” prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Friday.
Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
Damning Snapchat video shows Alex Murdaugh wearing different clothes one hour before murders of wife and son
A damning Snapchat video has captured Alex Murdaugh wearing an entirely different set of clothes just one hour before he is accused of murdering his wife and son in a brutal and bloody double homicide.During his high-profile murder trial on Wednesday, jurors at Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina were shown a Snapchat video taken by Mr Murdaugh’s son Paul at 7.56pm on the night of 7 June 2021.The video, sent to Paul’s friend Will Loving, shows Mr Murdaugh on the grounds of the family estate looking at a small tree as it limply falls to the ground.Paul is...
Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash
Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.
On June 7, 2021, Alex Murdaugh, a former attorney, assistant district attorney, and member of a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, is accused of killing both his wife, Maggie and their son, Paul, who was 22 years old.
Judge Rules Murdaugh Jury Can Hear About Financial Problems
(Walterboro, SC)-- The jury in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial in South Carolina can hear about his alleged financial problems. During the ninth day of the trial yesterday, Judge Clifton Newman ruled the state can present evidence of Murdaugh stealing money from clients and his law partners. The prosecution argues...
