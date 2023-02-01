3D printer creates priceless smiles for people in Hampton Roads at a low cost

As the old saying goes, "you're never fully dressed without a smile."

For some people, however, pearly whites can be pretty expensive and for others, the process can be just plain scary.

Dental patient Steven G. told News 3's Danielle Saitta the high cost of going to the dentist, along with his personal fears, left him with some serious work that needed to be done. And it came with a serious price tag,

"It can be extremely daunting and if it's something you've been putting off for a long time you're not thinking about the ramifications," Steven said. "When you first get the diagnosis and they say 'you have 8 to 10 cavities and need two root canals,' it's scary and you're not sure how you're ever actually going to get it done."

According to the non-profit HELP Inc., which works to provide shelter, healthcare and other support services to Hampton and Newport News residents, a typical set of dentures can cost at least $4,000.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant, HELP Inc. Executive Director Matthew Stearn said a new 3D laboratory has helped create nightguards, crowns and dentures for $400 or less.

"For the crown, I needed to put it bluntly, it was about a tenth of the cost," said Steven.

Stearn said patients have a much better chance of affording dental care on a budget through the non-profit and the clinic is hoping to reach anyone who needs help.

"We are looking for folks who are uninsured. We are looking for folks who are on Medicare who don't have dental supplements," Stearn said. "We also want to help our veterans who go to the VA for their medical care who may not receive dental benefits."

Stearn says the Affordable Care Act has had a profound impact on several people in Hampton Roads, creating confidence and a healthy lifestyle.

"If you don't have teeth that are working properly then you're limited in the things that you can eat," Stearn said. "You're limited on the nutrients you can take in. You also can rule out things like fresh fruits fresh, vegetables because sometimes you just can't chew."

Steven said he and so many others have been given a smile that's priceless.

"I'm smiling a bit more for sure," he said.

To make an appointment, you can click the link here .

