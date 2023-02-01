Jonathan Jones has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Patriots, and isn’t hoping for a change of scenery any time soon. The 29-year-old cornerback is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career and figures to land a decent contract on the open market. After playing — and excelling — as a slot corner for most of his career, Jones switched to outside cornerback in 2022 and didn’t miss a beat. While he struggled against the likes of Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs (who doesn’t?), Jones otherwise played very well as the Patriots’ top cornerback.

NEW ENGLAND, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO