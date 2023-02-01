ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs

After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels About Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement

Gisele Bündchen responded Wednesday on Instagram after Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement. The Brazilian supermodel wished her ex-husband “only wonderful things” as he moves on from a playing career that lasted 23 seasons and included seven Super Bowl titles. But does this encapsulate how Bündchen really...
Robert Kraft Lobbies For Tom Brady To Sign One-Day Patriots Contract

If it were up to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady would be back in a Patriots uniform by the end of the week. Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, the Patriots owner expressed a clear desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise for which he played 20 remarkable seasons. Brady announced his NFL retirement in a Wednesday morning social media post.
What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role

When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games

Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
Patriots Fans Will Love Tom Brady’s Reply To Team’s Instagram Video

Over the last three years, Tom Brady sure looked as if he had an ax to grind with the Patriots. His father definitely did. But time heals all wounds, and Brady’s actions since announcing his retirement Wednesday potentially indicate a changing of heart. After posting his retirement video, Brady...
Broncos Request Interview with Brian Flores for DC Position

According to ProFootballTalk, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton. Flores met with the Arizona Cardinals last month for their head coaching job. The 41-year-old is also in the running for defensive...
Robert Kraft Weighs In On Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Debate

It’s a question that will persist long after both are finished with their respective careers: Was Bill Belichick or Tom Brady more responsible for the New England Patriots’ unparalleled run of success?. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked for his take on that well-worn debate one day after...
Great Tedy Bruschi Story Sums Up Tom Brady’s Fierce Desire To Win

Immediately after winning the first Super Bowl of his prolific NFL career, Tom Brady always referred to “the next one” as his favorite championship triumph. That apparently wasn’t just a slick line used to heighten Brady’s legend as he built a remarkable football résumé. The future Hall of Famer would share that sentiment with those around him even when the cameras and microphones weren’t around.
Aaron Rodgers Trade: QB Shuts Down One Potential Landing Spot

Aaron Rodgers is a California kid, and with Tom Brady retired, could the Green Bay Packers superstar be the one to end his career with the San Francisco 49ers?. That’s according to Rodgers himself, at least, who is in the Golden State this week to play the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the famous golf course.
Derek Carr Rumors: This NFC South Team Could Be Potential Suitor

It’s no secret the Raiders have no interest in Derek Carr in their future plans, and Las Vegas has until Feb. 15 to either trade or cut the quarterback. That’s because the $40.4 million the 31-year-old is owed will become fully guaranteed by that date. It’s also why teams aren’t eager to trade for Carr and instead waiting for the QB to hit free agency, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
Super Bowl Prop Bets: Big-Game Blowouts Paved Way For Wild Wagers

If you can’t find a bet you like for Super Bowl LVII, that’s on you. Propositional wagers — or props — are just as popular as the game itself these days and American sportsbooks are expected to deal over 1,000 ways to bet next Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles when all is said and done.
Derek Carr Jokes About Leaving Raiders At NFL Pro Bowl Event

Derek Carr is getting one last chance to play in Las Vegas this season, and he sure is making the most of it even if it’s coming at an exhibition event. The disgruntled veteran quarterback, who appears well on his way to being traded by the Raiders this offseason, was a late addition to the NFL Pro Bowl due to injuries to other signal-callers.
Tom Brady Reportedly Looking Forward To ‘Extended Time’ With Kids

Tom Brady now has a lot of time on his hands after he announced his retirement “for good” from the NFL on Wednesday. The 45-year-old won’t be jumping right back into work immediately despite having a mega-deal to join FOX as their lead analyst. Brady’s life has revolved around football for the last 23 years and certainly has the accomplishments to show all the work he put in paid off, but now Brady is ready to just be a dad.
Jonathan Jones Reiterates Desire To Re-Sign With Patriots In Free Agency

Jonathan Jones has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Patriots, and isn’t hoping for a change of scenery any time soon. The 29-year-old cornerback is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career and figures to land a decent contract on the open market. After playing — and excelling — as a slot corner for most of his career, Jones switched to outside cornerback in 2022 and didn’t miss a beat. While he struggled against the likes of Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs (who doesn’t?), Jones otherwise played very well as the Patriots’ top cornerback.
