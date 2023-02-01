Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan Tech provides students with workforce experience
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 80 Dothan City Schools students took part in the second annual job shadow day on Thursday hosted by Dothan Technology Center. Students get the chance to shadow over 40 local businesses in order to learn what skills are needed in today’s workforce. Juniors and...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools announce 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools announced their Teachers of the Year nominees for the 2023-2024 school year. The winners will represent the District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Years in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program seeks nominees annually...
wtvy.com
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr. Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy included being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church and founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC) to bring together all walks of faith and race.
wtvy.com
Soup-er Bowl drive provides senior citizens with a hot meal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It’s Soup-er Bowl season in the Wiregrass!. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s Soup-er Bowl drive is a push during the winter months to provide canned soup to senior citizens. The food bank’s brown bag program gives extra groceries to over 1,000 senior citizens in Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties in Alabama.
wtvy.com
News4 Hometown Tour returns for another year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Last year, News4 visited a different Wiregrass city each Friday in July. This year, the News4 team is excited to announce that Hometown Tour is back and better than ever. We will be broadcasting live in five cities, starting in Geneva, AL on April 28th. Next,...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass officers train with state-of-the-art technology
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The release of the Tyre Nichols video sparked outrage, and has led many to wonder what police training actually looks like. For Wiregrass-area officers, they are trained to handle violent situations with some unique technology. The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is a state-of-the-art facility where officers...
wtvy.com
Dothan to host annual Wiregrass homeless count
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 will host this year’s homeless count in Dothan Saturday, February 4th. Volunteers are needed for the annual count to be successful. Each year “The US Dept of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless—those without a physical address at a particular point in time. The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless has arranged for the homeless count to take place on Saturday, February 4.”
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
wdhn.com
Will the 55-year-old Enterprise City Hall be renovated
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Hall has not been upgraded since it was built 55 years ago, but later this month the city council will open contractor bids to give the building a “makeover”. WDHN news spoke to the Enterprise city engineer and public works director to...
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of February 8, 2023
Mr. Wilbur L. Walton, Jr., age 81, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Walton. He was a 1959 graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama and a member Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later became the lead vocalist in the band “The James Gang.” Their most notable recording was, “Georgia Pines,” released in November 1965, and to this day, it remains a” fan favorite.” Wilbur was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
wtvy.com
News4 Hometown Tour 2023
Get ready to let the good times roll with the Mystics of Solomon Park's adorable Mardi Gras Parade. The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting a free health fair in Ozark. Celebrating Our People: John Glanton. Updated: 4 hours ago. News4 had the privilege of learning about Mr. Glanton's...
wtvy.com
Talking Heart Health Awareness Month with Dr. Adam Eppler, Southeast Health
Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease. Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:24 AM UTC. January...
WSFA
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to keep up with almost 84-year-old Luther Messick, you better be moving. He’s usually in the lead. His son calls his dad a freak who loves to compete. “Yes, sir,” said Troy resident Luther Messick. “I’ve always been, and I still do.”...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work to begin on Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on several streets in Dothan. L&K Contracting will work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets from February 6 through February 10:. North Cherokee Avenue. Montezuma Avenue. West Burdeshaw Street. Back of lots between Girard Avenue...
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
alreporter.com
Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
