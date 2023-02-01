ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rentonreporter.com

Renton Police Department says goodbye to K9 Odin

After 8 years of distinguished service, the Renton Police Department is saying goodbye and wishing a happy retirement to a K9 unit named Odin. K9 Odin’s last day of service was Jan. 16. “We want to thank him and his handlers: Officer Lane (2 years) and Officer Moynihan (6...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Driver fled after crashing car into Lake Washington

The Seattle Police Department is searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a vehicle after crashing it into Lake Washington. Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. Friday to report seeing a car go into Lake Washington near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Horton St. When police...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society

A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Truck rolls over after spike strips pop tire in Thurston County car robbery

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A stolen truck was left on its side after it crashed when Thurston County Deputies set up spike strips to stop its theft. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a car robbery in progress. Upon their arrival, deputies found the “freshly stolen” F350 truck and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the truck fled. Per state law no pursuit was initiated.
KEPR

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
KING 5

Westbound US 2 in Everett reopens after vehicle fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Westbound Highway 2 just east of Interstate 5 in Everett has reopened after a vehicle fire, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. One lane reopened around 4:40 p.m. Both lanes were back open by around 5:30 p.m. Drivers...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma man charged for allegedly killing 66-year-old mother

TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday after he was arrested for killing his mother in their Tacoma home. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Gese with first-degree murder and two counts second-degree murder. Gese was scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, but instead of appearing in court he was sent to receive a psychological evaluation.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy