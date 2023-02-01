SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO