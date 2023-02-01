Read full article on original website
rentonreporter.com
Renton Police Department says goodbye to K9 Odin
After 8 years of distinguished service, the Renton Police Department is saying goodbye and wishing a happy retirement to a K9 unit named Odin. K9 Odin’s last day of service was Jan. 16. “We want to thank him and his handlers: Officer Lane (2 years) and Officer Moynihan (6...
KING-5
Dramatic rescues during fire at dog daycare
Seattle Fire said the blaze is under control and all workers are accounted for. Crews were working to rescue some of the over 100 dogs staying at the facility.
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder
SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
KOMO News
Driver fled after crashing car into Lake Washington
The Seattle Police Department is searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a vehicle after crashing it into Lake Washington. Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. Friday to report seeing a car go into Lake Washington near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Horton St. When police...
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society
A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
q13fox.com
Seattle homicide detectives investigate after a man was found dead on Aurora Ave.
SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North Seattle on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were driving on Aurora Ave. N in the Bitter Lake area at around 8:00 a.m. when they were flagged down by someone on the side of the road.
KOMO News
Truck rolls over after spike strips pop tire in Thurston County car robbery
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A stolen truck was left on its side after it crashed when Thurston County Deputies set up spike strips to stop its theft. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a car robbery in progress. Upon their arrival, deputies found the “freshly stolen” F350 truck and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the truck fled. Per state law no pursuit was initiated.
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
KEPR
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Fire battles blaze in basement of boarded-up house set to be demolished for new apartment building across from Broadway Hill Park
A boarded-up 1904-era house on the list for years for demolition to make way for new development next to Broadway Hill Park burned Friday night as Seattle Fire battled a stubborn basement fire. Seattle Fire was called to the southwest corner of Federal and Republican around 10:30 PM to the...
Westbound US 2 in Everett reopens after vehicle fire
EVERETT, Wash. — Westbound Highway 2 just east of Interstate 5 in Everett has reopened after a vehicle fire, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. One lane reopened around 4:40 p.m. Both lanes were back open by around 5:30 p.m. Drivers...
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
KOMO News
Tacoma man charged for allegedly killing 66-year-old mother
TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday after he was arrested for killing his mother in their Tacoma home. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Gese with first-degree murder and two counts second-degree murder. Gese was scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, but instead of appearing in court he was sent to receive a psychological evaluation.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
Let's go, Cooper! Boxer pup from Seattle will participate in this year's Puppy Bowl
BREMERTON, Wash. — Seattle Humane is sending one of their finest to compete in the Puppy Bowl!. Cooper, the 7-month-old Boxer puppy will participate in Animal Planet's annual event which is branded as the pinnacle of competition, cuteness and pet rescue. Brandon Macz with Seattle Humane says the puppy...
