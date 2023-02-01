BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ***A WIND CHILL WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE STATE FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. ***. High pressure will slide to our south and east today. This will provide us with a warmer southwest wind today ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will warm to the mid-20s to upper 20s north and near or a bit above 30° elsewhere. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see some cloudiness moving into the region during with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A few snow showers will be possible this afternoon, mainly across northern and western parts of the state. A strong cold front will cross the state after midnight tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some snow showers and possibly a few snow squalls as the front moves through. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the wake of the front later tonight. The front will bring us a chance for some snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls on its way through. The pressure gradient will tighten over the area in the wake of the front. This will result in increasing west/northwest winds tonight with gusts to 35 MPH possible after midnight. The gusty wind will usher arctic air mass into the region from northwest to southeast across the state late tonight and throughout the day Friday. Temperatures tonight will drop to near -10° across the north to single numbers to near 10° above zero closer to the coast.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO