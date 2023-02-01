Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
wabi.tv
Bangor Area Recovery Network among local warming shelters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Recovery Network (BARN) is one of the local warming shelters available for community members to escape the subzero temperatures. From Friday to Saturday night, BARN is opening their doors for all who want hot food and drinks, dry clothes, free WiFi, and a warm place out of the frigid cold. There was also a pancake breakfast offered Saturday morning, complete with chocolate chips and fresh fruit toppings, for those in need of a hot home-cooked meal.
wabi.tv
Winterport kids treated to winter carnival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Winterport are treated to a winter carnival as a way of learning. Photojournalist Mark Rediker shared in their experience.
wabi.tv
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
wabi.tv
Pine Tree Camp kicks off snowmobile weekend with Dysart’s telethon
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Generous callers and hungry diners made a difference Thursday night in Pine Tree Camp’s fundraising efforts for summer programming. The annual telethon at Dysart’s comes before Pine Tree Camp’s signature event - the celebrity snowmobile egg ride. $12 bought a three-course spaghetti dinner...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
wabi.tv
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
townline.org
LIFE ON THE PLAINS: Working for the extras
Life on The Plains in the 1950s and ‘60s was pretty simple. World War II had ended a few years earlier, the Korean War was raging, but I was too young to remember that. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the “man who defeated Hitler” was elected president in 1952, and the country was going through some kind of industrial revolution.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
Safety Concerns Force Evacuation Of Gardiner, Maine Building
Here in the United States, and most of the developed world, we rarely hear about buildings being evacuated over structural safety concerns. We are lucky enough to have district laws regarding building inspections that prevent unsafe buildings from being occupied. However, it does happen. According to an article in the...
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
wabi.tv
All Saints students hang socks at sock garden for those in need
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday afternoon 6th graders from All Saints Catholic School hung donated socks on a fence near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. Hundreds of socks have been collected during the school’s weeklong sock drive. As we head into a weekend where temperatures are going to be...
wabi.tv
A Bit Warmer Today, Windy & Turning Frigid Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ***A WIND CHILL WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE STATE FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. ***. High pressure will slide to our south and east today. This will provide us with a warmer southwest wind today ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will warm to the mid-20s to upper 20s north and near or a bit above 30° elsewhere. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see some cloudiness moving into the region during with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A few snow showers will be possible this afternoon, mainly across northern and western parts of the state. A strong cold front will cross the state after midnight tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some snow showers and possibly a few snow squalls as the front moves through. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the wake of the front later tonight. The front will bring us a chance for some snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls on its way through. The pressure gradient will tighten over the area in the wake of the front. This will result in increasing west/northwest winds tonight with gusts to 35 MPH possible after midnight. The gusty wind will usher arctic air mass into the region from northwest to southeast across the state late tonight and throughout the day Friday. Temperatures tonight will drop to near -10° across the north to single numbers to near 10° above zero closer to the coast.
wabi.tv
Fire destroys home in Surry
SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
wgan.com
Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
