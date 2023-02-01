Read full article on original website
newsymom.com
Governor’s budget delivers on promises for children, families
The following statement may be attributed to Angela Sausser, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio:. “State investments outlined in Gov. DeWine’s biennial budget demonstrate that he continues to prioritize Ohio’s children and families. County public children services agencies working every day on the front lines know that state leadership and investments matter. It is exciting to see such a child-focused state budget outlined by the Governor.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
Education Officials Worry Ohio Voucher Expansion Will Come at Expense of Full Public School Funding
“Legislators should avoid competing funding obligations, such as expansion of private school vouchers or charter schools"
Inflation Reduction Act benefits Ohioans on Medicare, yet all of Ohio’s GOP members in Congress opposed it
As Sabrina Eaton points out in her article (Ohioans on Medicare will save more than $36 million yearly on insulin under new law, feds predict, Wednesday Jan 25), Medicare beneficiaries in Ohio will save more than $36M thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year. As...
Washington Examiner
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
WKRC
Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
‘Medicare scams are just ongoing;’ Ohio Department of Insurance warns seniors
The Ohio Department of Insurance is warning people about how thieves are trying to use Medicare to steal from people.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
rossford.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
columbusfreepress.com
Keep on keepin’ on: Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity resubmitting summary signatures later this month
After being rejected by Ohio Attorney General (AG) Dave Yost on its first attempt to win approval of its amendment’s summary, the Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity (OCEQI) will resubmit signatures on February 23. Having the AG’s office approve an amendment’s summary is the first significant hurdle needed to amend the Ohio Constitution, and for this case, to end qualified immunity in the state.
AES Ohio request to establish electric security plan would add to monthly bills
AES Ohio's airs its plan to PUCO at public hearing in Dayton
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Didn't Speak Out Against HB6 Because FirstEnergy Had Supported His Campaign
Text messages indicate that Borges was assigned to try to enlist Yost’s help with the bailout.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane
CINCINNATI (AP) — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio’s largest ever corruption case.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
Blown deadline for constitutional amendment reform presents inflection point for abortion rights ballot measure
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican lawmakers failed to approve a proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution before a key deadline last week. The development, an expected byproduct of a contentious leadership fight in the Ohio House, creates an opening for various potential ballot issue campaigns, including one from abortion-rights activists, to ask voters to approve amendments under the current rules.
