Mercer Schools set make up day for classes missed due to threat
Mercer Area School officials announced that classes will be in session on Monday, February 20, 2023, to make up the day missed on Wednesday Feb. 1, due to threats. Classes resumed Thursday after officials say it was determined that no credible threats to students, faculty, and staff. Superintendent, Dr. Ronald...
Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School
Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
UPMC puts women’s heart health in the spotlight at ‘Go Red’ event
UPMC puts women's heart health in the spotlight at 'Go Red' event.
Erie High School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted after search
A soft lockdown was implemented at Erie High School on Thursday afternoon, allegedly caused by reports of a weapon in the building. Erie High School went into a soft lockdown after staff was notified that a weapon was suspected to be inside the school. However, Erie Police found no weapon after conducting a search of the school and students, but are investigating.
Looking for love? Try speed dating at the Erie Humane Society
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, but that love doesn’t only have to be for humans, it can also be for our furry friends. That’s why the Erie Humane Society wants to help residents find their forever pet at their Shelter Speed Dating event on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 3 – 5
Eagles fans soar into stores to buy gear ahead of Super Bowl.
Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown
Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment
Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show
Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories
There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington.
Public meeting set for Feb. 23 on Kahkwa Bridge project
The City of Erie and the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a meeting and information session to update the public on the Kahkwa Bridge project. The bridge, which was built in 1920 and routed Kahkwa Boulevard over Ravine Drive on Erie’s west side, was demolished in 2021 because of advanced deterioration. A new vehicular bridge is planned, which will include enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists.
Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes
As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
Erie shelters open their doors to those in need during cold snap
Below freezing temperatures and strong winds are posing challenges for those exposed to the elements. Local agencies said they are working to protect Erie’s most vulnerable and continue to accommodate those in need during the colder months, especially during a cold snap. The CEO of the Mental Health Association said it’s important for agencies to […]
Pet of the Day 2/3/23
Anne recently came back to us after their owner passed away. Anne is very energetic, playful, and friendly! She is about two years old and loves attention. Anne loves to run and play outside, and chew on some toys when she comes in before a nap. Anne will need some work on training and manners, but she is very food driven and smart, which should make training easy! If you have another dog in the home, Anne would like to meet with them prior to adoption. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and microchipped. If you could be Anne’s forever, apply today! Visit Anne at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
