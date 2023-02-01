Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It then...
lafourchegazette.com
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
wbrz.com
State legislature approves $45 million funding bill providing incentives to insurance companies
BATON ROUGE - A special session was held Friday at the Capitol to address the state’s insurance crisis. The Louisiana Legislature passed a bill to provide incentives to homeowners insurance companies. Louisiana Department of Insurance commissioner, Jim Donelon, urged Gov. Edwards to hold a special session that ended Friday....
Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two bills that will impact insurance in Louisiana are headed to the governor’s office to be signed. The La. Senate and the La. State House of Representatives have both passed HB1 and HB2. If signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, HB1 would appropriate $45...
Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?
The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions
The Louisiana Department of Health issued a new emergency rule late last month that governs a list of medical exceptions to the state’s strict abortion ban. It went into effect immediately on Jan. 27 and closely resembles an initial rule on “medically futile” pregnancies from August, though the new one includes one additional medical condition, […] The post Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Which Louisiana representative sits on House oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.
WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles most of the major bills governing a key industry in the state though other panels handle some aspects.
theadvocate.com
Jim Donelon, with 5 decades in politics, is under rare spotlight as insurance commissioner
In 1972, Richard Nixon was president, Elvis Presley remained the king – and Jim Donelon narrowly lost a race to be district attorney in Jefferson Parish. Despite several other defeats, he went on to chair the Jefferson Parish Council and to serve four full terms in the state House. He’s in his fourth full term as Louisiana’s insurance commissioner.
Why Louisiana’s Agriculture Commissioner is urging you to check for standing water in your yard
On WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week, Louisiana’s Commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told Tucker now is the time to check and prepare for the pervasive pest problem of termites.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.
As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
WDSU
Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights
Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force released the 2023 Annual Report on February 1, 2023, marking the first year of progress toward the goals of Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan. The report highlights key accomplishments that have helped reduce the state’s greenhouse gas footprint while also improving health outcomes, conserving natural resources, and adapting to climate change impacts.
theadvocate.com
A new law lets people with felonies sit on juries. Most Louisiana parishes haven't followed it.
A state law allowing people with past felony convictions to serve on juries isn't being followed in a swath of courts across Louisiana, threatening to bring proceedings to a halt and prompting some attorneys to argue that their clients aren't getting fair trials. Since the law’s passage by the Louisiana...
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
Loyola Maroon
EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry
Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
KPLC TV
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
Augusta Free Press
Our youths deserve better than Angola, the most notorious prison in the world
“Angola, Can You Hear Us,” recently shortlisted for an Oscar, shines light through both the film and its related activism on the shameful legacy of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, or as it is more commonly known, Angola, the most notorious prison in the world. Instead of making reforms, Louisiana...
cenlanow.com
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
