ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It then...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?

The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions

The Louisiana Department of Health issued a new emergency rule late last month that governs a list of medical exceptions to the state’s strict abortion ban.  It went into effect immediately on Jan. 27 and closely resembles an initial rule on “medically futile” pregnancies from August, though the new one includes one additional medical condition, […] The post Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Which Louisiana representative sits on House oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles most of the major bills governing a key industry in the state though other panels handle some aspects.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.

As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights

Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force released the 2023 Annual Report on February 1, 2023, marking the first year of progress toward the goals of Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan. The report highlights key accomplishments that have helped reduce the state’s greenhouse gas footprint while also improving health outcomes, conserving natural resources, and adapting to climate change impacts.
LOUISIANA STATE
Loyola Maroon

EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry

Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy