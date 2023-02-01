Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
Report: One NFL Team Going 'All Out' To Acquire Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't yet revealed whether or not he even plans to return to the NFL for a 19th season. But that hasn't stopped the NFL world from not only assuming he'll be back, but speculating about where he might play. A few reports have emerged in recent weeks ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’
Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
Brandon Graham Reveals the Moment Nick Sirianni Won Him Over
The veteran Eagles edge rusher liked how his coach owned up to his awkward introductory press conference
Eagles legend Brandon Graham ends Julian Love’s 15 minutes of fame
The two-week span that separates the NFC and AFC Championship Games and football’s biggest showcase often gives us a little wiggle room to discuss other things. The Philadelphia Eagles have already moved on from title game wins and are now focused on the next goal, winning Super Bowl LVII. We don’t play for the Birds, so we’ve been digesting everything we can find on the Senior Bowl, 2023 NFL Draft prospects, and hotel and travel prices as we near the kickoff of football’s biggest game, but we’ve been a little distracted as of late.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Jalen Hurts Alabama football-Oklahoma debate gets perfect Nick Saban response
Jalen Hurts will play in the biggest game of his life on Sunday, Feb. 12. He is likely not preoccupied with school spirit, amid a growing debate between fans of his two former alma maters, Oklahoma and Alabama, about which program claims the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback. Still, Hurts’ path from college to the NFL […] The post Jalen Hurts Alabama football-Oklahoma debate gets perfect Nick Saban response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation
The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new quarterback. That much is obvious, especially with their performance last season. The QB position was easily their worst position last year, with Zach Wilson severely underwhelming. They’ve already been linked to one Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets apparently have two other targets: Jimmy Garoppolo […] The post RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans
The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up missing the postseason after finishing regular season play in third place in the National […] The post Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE
Antonio Brown is no stranger to making headlines, as he was often in the news for making splash plays on the field, and unfortunately, for making poor decisions off of it. But the former Pittsburgh Steelers star may have outdone himself with this most recent claim he just made while on Instagram Live. Brown claimed […] The post Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure
Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
