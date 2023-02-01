Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Two charged after alleged burglary broken up in progress
Two Centralia men have been charged in Marion County Court with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. 31-year-old Stephen Bryant, who told authorities he was homeless, and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of West Broadway were both arrested when a burglary to an outbuilding at Green Street and Brick Hill Road in rural Central City was broken up in progress Thursday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
KFVS12
Carbondale juvenile arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. According to Carbondale police, the juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of another person’s credit card and resisting a peace officer. They said he was then released to...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Ill. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, about a person who had been shot at a residence on Lingle Creek Road, near Mill Creek.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
cilfm.com
A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County
A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
southernillinoisnow.com
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Alton man charged in cold-case murder
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
cilfm.com
The suspect in an armed robbery in Ziegler has been taken into custody
The suspect in an armed robbery in Zeigler has been taken into custody. 60 year old Earl M. Morlan was arrested by Du Quoin Police yesterday, after he called 911 demanding money. Morlan faces one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated assault...
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff re-emphasizes scam after a victim is taken for several thousand dollars (updated 2:00 pm)
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps is once again emphasizing that his office will not call you about outstanding warrants or tell you they can be taken care of through the purchase of gift cards or making a transaction through a bitcoin machine. Cripps says unfortunately at least one person has...
WTHI
Arrest made in connection to 2018 armed gas station robbery in Washington, Ind.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a 2018 armed robbery that happened in Washington, Indiana. A warrant was issued for Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois. The arrest is in connection to a robbery at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North in April of 2018.
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
Former teacher’s attempted murder shook the region; he’s now close to parole
For some, it seems like only yesterday when we learned former Freeburg High School teacher Sam Shelton tried to snap the neck of a 17-year-old student. He was having an affair with the teen.
madisoncountyjournal.com
21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting
FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
An 18-year-old Milford, Michigan resident has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine. Skyler Carmon was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday night on Mills Cart Road in Salem. 21-year-old Shah-heed Webster, who told authorities he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police...
