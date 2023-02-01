Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
'The Penguin': Release Window, Plot, Cast, Crew, and Everything We Know So Far
The Batman came out on March 4, 2022, and was a tremendous success for DC, with the new iteration of The Dark Knight becoming instantly iconic on screen. Following the success of the film, Matt Reeves has been slowly crafting his own corner of the DC universe, with interconnected projects based on characters from Batman's extensive rogues' gallery. Matt Reeves' BatVerse will be a separate universe from the main DC Universe being built on the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran and will be branded as DC Elseworlds. One character from The Batman that was an instant fan favorite was Colin Farrell's large and foul-mouthed Penguin, owing to the unrecognizable performance, dark humor, and meticulous makeup of the character. So now Oswald is getting his own series on HBO Max to expand upon the character and the universe. The Penguin will be the first spin-off show from The Batman, a crime drama giving us a detailed look at the mechanics of organized crime in this take on Gotham.
'Creature Commandos': Plot, Characters, Background, and Everything We Know So Far About James Gunn's Animated DC Series
What Role Will Creature Commandos Play in The DC Universe?. When Can We Expect To See The Creature Commandos Series?. Earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed the company’s master plan for the next chapter of the DC Cinematic Universe. The future of DC films will see their live-action films crossover with their television shows, animation, and video games. While we know that Superman and Batman will lead the charge on the big screen, with The Amazons and Lanterns dominating the small screen, we now set our sights on animation.
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
All the Different Green Lanterns of Earth, Explained
One of the greatest superheroes of all time, DC Comics' very own Green Lantern is a hero who has been around since the Golden Age. Though the Emerald Knight has gone through plenty of different incarnations in the past 80-something years, with countless costumes and characters to choose from, one thing has always been clear: no evil will escape his sight. James Gunn and Peter Safran's just announced the upcoming HBO Max series Lanterns, a True Detective-inspired series that will be the first attempt at a live-action series surrounding the character, and we couldn't be more excited.
They Cut the Queer Out of 'Scooby-Doo' Movie According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
James Gunn’s a household name now thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming role shepherding the new DC Universe. However, one of his most underrated gems of the 2000s was his scripts for Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. The first film in particular was very ahead of its time in terms of its edgier humorous style and brilliant parody of its source material.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
Toni Collette to Star in Revenge Thriller 'The Prima Donna'
The Staircase costars Toni Collette and Odessa Young will reunite in the twisted revenge thriller The Prima Donna. The film, set in the rarified world of opera, will be written and directed by Nathan Silver for Cornerstone. Set in Rome, the David Gordon Green-produced film will center around Livia Angelli (Collette), a renowned opera diva who is preparing for the role of a lifetime when she's suddenly confronted with her fresh-out-of-rehab estranged daughter, Mimi (Young).
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
Harrison Ford Jokingly Says He Knows Nothing About His Role In 'Captain America: New World Order'
Harrison Ford is ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or maybe not? During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor jokingly pretended to not know anything about his upcoming role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. The film, which recently added Xosha Roquemore to its cast, looked for a new actor to play Ross after William Hurt passed away last year. After a few months of searching for the new face of the long-time Marvel antagonist, Ford was cast in October, marking the first time the actor will appear in the popular franchise.
'The Boys' Season 4 Finale Title Revealed by Showrunner Eric Kripke
The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, has revealed the title of the Season 4 finale episode, much to the delight of fans. Kripke, who released the image on social media, posted a picture of the title page of the Season 4 script: "Assassination Run." The episode will be directed by Kripke...
‘The Last of Us’: Craig Mazin Warns of an Emotional Joel Flashback to Come
HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a much-beloved addition to television viewing, with great praise reserved for its cast. The series set in a post-apocalyptic world has had its fair share of tragic and emotional moments — the latest episode, Long, Long Time, brought about many a teary eye among the show’s viewing audience. With its system of flashbacks all the way to Outbreak Day, the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) was emotionally and effectively expanded and told in a new medium. But there seems to be more heart-wrenching flashbacks on the horizon.
We Don't Need a 'Dexter' Prequel Series
Dexter: New Blood is dead in the water. Season 2 of the series has officially been axed in favor of a Dexter prequel series, and any hope of seeing where the hereditarily-passed Dark Passenger takes little Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) will forever be unfulfilled. New Blood, while flawed, corrected the universally-hated finale of the original series by giving the title character (Michael C. Hall) a fitting conclusion to his arc. With Dexter dead at the hands of his morally-ambiguous son, the core of the show is nix. And, truthfully, bringing Dexter back in a second season by miraculously having him cheat death—as some fans have expressed hope for—would only be a disservice to the poetic ending of New Blood, propelling the series even further into soap opera territory in regard to implausibility.
Jake Gyllenhaal Fights Amnesia on the Battlefield in 'The Covenant' Trailer
If you’re a fan of war movies, you know that a good number of the best titles aren’t about the war itself, but rather about what goes through a soldier’s mind when they're inserted in the middle of chaotic, life-or-death scenarios. In the upcoming action-thriller The Covenant, it looks like we’ll get a lot of that mixed with the high-stakes action sequences to elevate it. Today, cast member Antony Starr (The Boys) took to Instagram to share the first trailer for the movie, and MGM shared it a few hours later.
