Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of physicians and leaders with Trident Healthcare came together to help build a house on Friday. In honor of National Wear Red Day, a crew of women Trident Healthcare partnered with Dorchester Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a single mom who lives in the community.
ridgeviewnews.com
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
Community groups to distribute “Rosa Parks pancakes” on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pay-what-you-can cafe is teaming up with a local advocacy group to honor civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday. Destiny Community Cafe and Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit volunteers will pass out pancakes at bus stops, shelters, and homeless encampments in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, […]
BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will host “Black Business Extravaganza” on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Library, located at 1003 Highway 52. Vendors are encouraged to call Florence Lewis-Coker at 843-719-4223 or register at this link if they are interested in participating in the event. Attendees will be able to […] The post BCLS To Host ‘Black Business Extravaganza’ At Moncks Corner Library appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is just outside Mount Pleasant city limits. The district says all residents got out of the home, and...
abcnews4.com
DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
live5news.com
Jobs report shows business is booming in Lowcountry, across county
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Even though the country saw massive layoffs from technology companies last month, the absence of layoffs from small and medium-sized local businesses mean that business is booming in the Lowcountry. Steve Stanec is getting ready to open Stones Throw Brewing Company in Goose Creek. He’s...
live5news.com
Gun violence victims, survivors receive free self-care day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Lowcountry gun violence survivors and organizations gathered Saturday for the survivors to receive free beauty treatments. Women who have lost loved ones to gun violence or are a victim themselves were treated to a self-care day to allow...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County to increase sales tax aimed at improving the school district
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Berkeley County will notice an additional sales tax on their shopping receipts in less than a month. The new education capital improvement sales tax is a 1% increase, meaning the sales tax in Berkeley County will go from 8% to 9%. The 9%...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
live5news.com
Museum wants to reach community for Black History Month despite delayed opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is hosting a variety of free classes in honor of Black History Month. The museum, which hoped to open to the public last month, had to delay its grand opening because of challenges with humidity and temperature controls. But the delay is not stopping the museum from celebrating Black history.
live5news.com
Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
live5news.com
AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
live5news.com
Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
live5news.com
National Adderall shortage impacts Lowcountry pharmacies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry pharmacist says less than 20% of the normal number of tablets that one Adderall wholesaler provides is currently in stock. This comes after months of pharmacists across the country experiencing a major shortage in Adderall. The Food and Drug Administration first declared an...
live5news.com
Peninsula storm surge project receives federal authorization to move forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned $1.3 billion project to help control storm surge on the Charleston peninsula has received key approval from the federal government, allowing it to move into its next phase. President Joe Biden has signed off on this approval as part of the year-end omnibus from...
live5news.com
FAA temporarily halts departures from Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily paused departures from three airports along the Carolina coast, including Charleston International Airport. The decision was made to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the agency announced on Twitter. The agency also paused...
walterborolive.com
Finding Balance in the Scales of Justice
On Monday, Jan. 23 the jury selection process began for the double murder trial of Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh Sr. He was indicted (charged) on July 14, 2022, for two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime. The four charges are...
