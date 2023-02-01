Read full article on original website
Yankees keeping Luis Severino out of World Baseball Classic
Luis Severino’s next pitch will come for the Yankees, not for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The oft-injured right-hander was not given permission by general manager Brian Cashman to pitch in the WBC, which begins next month. The decision wasn’t all that surprising given how much time Severino has lost to injuries since signing a four-year, $40 million extension prior to the 2019 season. The Yankees picked up the $15 million team option earlier in the offseason, which will make the deal worth $52.5 million over five years, despite Severino having pitched in just 26 regular season games over the...
MyNorthwest.com
Why Matt Brash could wind up being Mariners’ top reliever in 2023
This time last year, Matt Brash was being talked about as a potential No. 5 starter for the Mariners as a rookie. That wound up being the case as the rookie broke camp in the big league rotation, but due to some major inconsistencies in the strike zone, Brash was demoted in May. In five MLB starts, Brash had a 7.65 ERA in 20 innings and walked 17 batters. Yeah, not great.
750thegame.com
OSN: Who Belongs On The Seattle Mariners’ Mount Rushmore?
The Seattle Mariners have had some fantastic players go through their system since their inception in 1977. While the team hasn’t hit the World Series yet, individual players have etched their careers into Mariners’ fans’ minds. With the new blood on the team creating excitement about deep runs in the playoffs, let’s review those players and attempt to make a Mount Rushmore of the best four Mariners of all time.
Fernando Tatis Jr. expects to be a full participant when Padres begin spring training
Fernando Tatis Jr. swinging a bat, taking balls in the outfield and infield; will defer to the Padres as to what position he plays in 2023
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: State of Mariners’ prospect bats, Bryce Miller could have bullpen role
The Mariners have had a number of high-profile prospects debut over the last two seasons. In 2021, Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert debuted in May, while Cal Raleigh played his first MLB game that July. Last season saw Julio Rodríguez burst onto scene and win AL Rookie of the Year...
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
MyNorthwest.com
Breaking down surprise Seattle Kraken contributors Sprong and Tolvanen
The Seattle Kraken being in first place has come as a pleasant surprise and certainly, nobody in the NHL foresaw this type of improvement in Year 2 of the franchise. Why the Kraken have had this jump in success has been well documented. A well-managed summer brought in skill and scoring, the defense has gelled, and the goaltending isn’t perfect, but has improved.
Dodgers sign infielder Miguel Rojas to contract extension
The Dodgers and infielder Miguel Rojas have agreed to a contract extension that will keep Rojas in Los Angeles through at least the 2024 season, according to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase (Twitter link and link to the Spanish-langugage full story). Rojas was already set to earn $5M in 2023,...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: 5 Mariners takeaways from Jerry Dipoto with Wyman & Bob
The Seattle Mariners held their annual pre-spring training media day on Wednesday, which meant everyone from players to coaches to front office execs were made available. Among the varied appearances was president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto joining Wyman and Bob on Seattle Sports. Be sure to check out the...
