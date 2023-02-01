Newsom, Bonta statements on death of Selma police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Following the death of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued statements of condolence to those who knew him.

“Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to protecting his community. His tremendous bravery, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten.” Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., 24, was fatally shot in the line of duty in Selma on Tuesday . He began his career with the Selma Police Department in May 2021 and leaves behind his pregnant partner, parents, and siblings.

“I join Californians in mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, a dedicated public servant whose service represented the best of the California spirit. On behalf of the entire California Department of Justice, I extend my condolences to Officer Carrasco’s family, community, and colleagues.” Attorney General Rob Bonta

In honor of Officer Carrasco, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

