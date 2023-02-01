Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
AG Daniel Cameron visits Emergency Shelter of NKY, region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, the region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter, this week. Established as a men’s winter cold shelter 15 years ago, ESNKY’s new facility in Covington offers a wide variety of essential services, including 68 shelter beds year-round, a men’s Work Program, Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, self-service Shower and Laundry, and an onsite healthcare clinic. The Attorney General and members of his team toured the new facility, which opened one year ago this month after a successful capital campaign.
WLWT 5
Kenton County animal shelter reaches overpopulation of dogs, in need of help
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Kenton County Animal Services has reached a critical overpopulation of dogs and is asking for help with adopting. Last month, the shelter took in 194 animals. Of those 194, 117 were dogs and 77 were cats. The shelter can house 60 dogs and 60 cats...
WKRC
Group wants congestion charges on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The Brent Spence Companion Bridge Project is getting bipartisan support, but a local group wants the project abandoned in favor of adding congestion charges to the current bridge. Matt Butler, with the Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, is spearheading the effort. Last week, he...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
ems1.com
Lawsuit: Patient had heart attack after Ky. medics administered wrong drug in ambulance
NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman who fell and hit her head while at a theater in Kentucky said she was taken away in an ambulance as she suffered a deep cut and injury. But while being treated in the ambulance, she was given the wrong medication, which caused her to have a heart attack, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Campbell County.
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
WKRC
$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
WKRC
Accident on Daniel C. Beard Bridge closes lanes, causes traffic delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A car flipped during a crash on a busy bridge Friday evening. Officials say that the crash happened on I-471 NB on the Daniel C. Beard Bridge near the Third Street and Columbia Parkway exit. No word on if there were any injuries, but cameras...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Newport firefighter goes back to work after receiving transplant from fellow firefighter
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Newport firefighter returned to work after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant from a fellow firefighter. Newport Fire and EMS tweeted a picture of Bob Hug as he returned to full duty. He received a kidney in October from firefighter Ryan Whaley.
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
WKRC
Fire in Batavia apartment complex under investigation
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Batavia. It broke out Friday evening at the Bella Vista Apartments. Video was provided by a Local 12 viewer. No one was injured, but many residents were forced out into the cold.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
WKRC
2 businesses on same street vandalized in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Vandals hit a pair of businesses Tuesday night in Madisonville. They smashed the front door at Mom 'n 'Em Coffee and Wine on Whetsel Avenue. It is not clear whether anything was taken. Despite the damage, the owners decided to stay open for customers Wednesday. A...
WKRC
Dearborn County Home and Garden Show returns
DEARBORN COUNTY (WKRC) - After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dearborn County Home and Garden Show is back. The event continues at the Lawrenceburg event center on Sunday between noon and 5:00 p.m. For $5, attendees can get great ideas for their home.
US Marshals still searching Westwood for man after police chase
U.S. Marshals are searching the area of Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive for a man who is wanted for charges related to assault, breaking and entering, domestic violence and a parole violation.
WKRC
Local riverfront restaurant to close for renovations, reopen with new concept
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A riverfront restaurant in Northern Kentucky will close. Enson Harbor on Riverboat Row in Bellevue announced that it would no longer be a New Orelans' style restaurant and close for renovations after Jan. 5. There's a sign on the door stating that a Chinese dim sum...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Comments / 1