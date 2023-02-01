Read full article on original website
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Lexie Dopp, the founder of LEFA Collective, has some gift ideas to spread the love to friends spending the holiday without a partner.
An inside look into updates on the Alex Murdaugh trial.
Courtney's story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello court
Man finds 3 sticks of dynamite while cleaning attic: SLCPD
Police have safely removed three sticks of dynamite from a home in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
An inside look into updates on the Alex Murdaugh trial.
Utah Horse therapy program delighted with Dream Team surprise
A Utah woman uses her love for horses to help people with disabilities and those recovering from trauma and the FOX 13 Dream Team stopped by with a special surprise to honor her work.
WB's Eatery is your one stop shop (restaurant, café and bottle shop). They offer events - private or corporate, at your location or at ours.
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
Man killed by car in Salt Lake City was a veteran, beloved Rose Park neighbor
Alan Dice was an Air Force and Utah Army National Guard veteran who lived in Rose Park for 23 years.
Choose to grow when the unexpected happens in your life
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Life can hit us with curveballs sometimes. Which can leave us with extra stress when the unexpected happens. On January 12th Ganel Lyn Condie fell from a barstool and shattered her left wrist. She broke 52 bones and had to undergo surgery. Because of this unexpected injury she has spent the last few weeks recovering and has needed assistance to complete basic tasks. She says that this experience has shown her how grateful she is for the people around her who have helped her during this rough time.
No end in sight for much-needed Adderall shortage
For the past few months, families all over have been dealing with a shortage of ADHD medication and challenges filling their prescriptions.
19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub
Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from West Valley City basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit for potential new criminal charges.
Sandy officials donate ‘Jaws of Life’ extrication tool to central Mexico community
Sandy officials donated surplus equipment from the city's fire department on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to help a community in central Mexico that is in need of emergency gear.
Ogden teacher arrested for using charity donations for personal use
An Ogden teacher has been arrested after an investigation showed she used money designated for a children's charity and used it for personal items instead.
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
The Hidden Killer
“This reporting is patently false…It invokes fear. …There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest there is a serial killer in Salt Lake City.” SLCPD released this statement regarding Utah Stories’ article about a possible homeless serial killer in Salt Lake City. Many news outlets have published articles on this issue, all alluding to the fact that it is a serial killer at fault. While many believe that is the case, recent research into the deaths of the individuals suggest it is instead the failings of the government and the housing crisis to blame.
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing.
