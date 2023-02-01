Read full article on original website
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Collider
'Creature Commandos': Plot, Characters, Background, and Everything We Know So Far About James Gunn's Animated DC Series
What Role Will Creature Commandos Play in The DC Universe?. When Can We Expect To See The Creature Commandos Series?. Earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed the company’s master plan for the next chapter of the DC Cinematic Universe. The future of DC films will see their live-action films crossover with their television shows, animation, and video games. While we know that Superman and Batman will lead the charge on the big screen, with The Amazons and Lanterns dominating the small screen, we now set our sights on animation.
Collider
'The Penguin': Release Window, Plot, Cast, Crew, and Everything We Know So Far
The Batman came out on March 4, 2022, and was a tremendous success for DC, with the new iteration of The Dark Knight becoming instantly iconic on screen. Following the success of the film, Matt Reeves has been slowly crafting his own corner of the DC universe, with interconnected projects based on characters from Batman's extensive rogues' gallery. Matt Reeves' BatVerse will be a separate universe from the main DC Universe being built on the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran and will be branded as DC Elseworlds. One character from The Batman that was an instant fan favorite was Colin Farrell's large and foul-mouthed Penguin, owing to the unrecognizable performance, dark humor, and meticulous makeup of the character. So now Oswald is getting his own series on HBO Max to expand upon the character and the universe. The Penguin will be the first spin-off show from The Batman, a crime drama giving us a detailed look at the mechanics of organized crime in this take on Gotham.
Collider
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
Paramount Plus pulls original shows, following in HBO Max's footsteps
Certain Paramount Plus original shows are being removed from the service, including the rebooted The Twilight Zone.
Collider
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
‘Moving On’ Trailer Shows Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Taking Revenge to New Levels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have teamed up once again — this time for revenge — in the newly released Moving On trailer. The preview, which dropped Wednesday (below), gives a first look at the two icons together in the new comedy. The film, written and directed by Paul Weitz, also stars Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent and Eddie Martinez.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Brady Walks '80 for Brady' Red Carpet, as Movie's Team Talks Boston Accents and NFL Star's ActingJane Fonda on Cancer Battle, Privilege and Coming Into Her Own at 85Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies...
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Collider
All the Different Green Lanterns of Earth, Explained
One of the greatest superheroes of all time, DC Comics' very own Green Lantern is a hero who has been around since the Golden Age. Though the Emerald Knight has gone through plenty of different incarnations in the past 80-something years, with countless costumes and characters to choose from, one thing has always been clear: no evil will escape his sight. James Gunn and Peter Safran's just announced the upcoming HBO Max series Lanterns, a True Detective-inspired series that will be the first attempt at a live-action series surrounding the character, and we couldn't be more excited.
Collider
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
Collider
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
Collider
From ‘Ghosts’ to ‘Starstruck’: 11 Underrated Comedies to Brighten Up Your Year
Nowadays, streaming services are full of all kinds of comedy projects. With buzzworthy projects like Only Murders In The Building and Ted Lasso getting all the praise though, it's easy to overlook some of the hidden gems. Which is why we've come up with a list of several projects that are too good to be this underrated:
Collider
'Let the Right One In' Deserves a Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 1 of Let the Right One In.It continues to be rough out there in the world of streaming. On Monday, it was announced that the series Let the Right One In would not be continuing on at Showtime. Despite having a strong first season that boasted some really compelling performances which made for one of the best episodes of last year, its future now remains uncertain following a disappointing cancellation. It wasn’t alone as the rebooted Dexter: New Blood, the already-shot Three Women, and the new American Gigolo all got the axe as part of a rebranding at the streamer. While cancelations are always part of making television, there is something that continues to feel particularly crushing about seeing a litany of streaming shows only run for a single season and then get cut short. While not all are great, many deserve to continue on.
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
Collider
'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial
Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.
Collider
What Happened to the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Reality Show 'Real Nightmares'?
Most all of us have seen at least one episode of Fear Factor. We have seen people eat live bugs, be buried alive, and swim with sharks. We have felt their fear, covered our eyes at the gross scenes, and cheered for the teams that overcame the challenges to win. The only thing that could make that better for horror fans is taking that same concept and have Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) host it. This almost happened with the tv show Nightmare on Elm Street: Real Nightmares.
Collider
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
