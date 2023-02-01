Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 1 of Let the Right One In.It continues to be rough out there in the world of streaming. On Monday, it was announced that the series Let the Right One In would not be continuing on at Showtime. Despite having a strong first season that boasted some really compelling performances which made for one of the best episodes of last year, its future now remains uncertain following a disappointing cancellation. It wasn’t alone as the rebooted Dexter: New Blood, the already-shot Three Women, and the new American Gigolo all got the axe as part of a rebranding at the streamer. While cancelations are always part of making television, there is something that continues to feel particularly crushing about seeing a litany of streaming shows only run for a single season and then get cut short. While not all are great, many deserve to continue on.

