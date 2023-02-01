A rose to Black History Month as schools across the country focus on history and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February. Black History Month is a chance for all of us to dig a little deeper, understand a little more and grow in our appreciation of what Black Americans have done for our nation. All of us, Black or white, can benefit because all of us still have a limited knowledge of Black History. One example: Have you heard of Elijah McCoy (1844-1929)? He was a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame who held over 50 patents, producing useful inventions so reliable that all of us today pay homage to him when we compliment something as “The Real McCoy.” How many Elijah McCoys are out there, just waiting for us to discover? That’s what Black History Month is all about. Learn and enjoy!

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO