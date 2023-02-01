Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point
WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State tops cold-shooting Missouri, runs win streak to three games
STARKVILLE — During his postgame press conference Saturday night, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans cut off a question including the phrase “when the team loses seven of eight.”. “I don’t remember that,” Jans said with a smile. The way Mississippi State has been playing, the Bulldogs...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy boys soccer completes district double against Heritage Academy
STARKVILLE — Rivalries tend to bring out an extra competitive side in players, but not all rivalry games are competitive themselves. That was the case on Saturday with Starkville Academy boys soccer in great goal scoring form, putting away a second win against its close rival this season. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Twice the brass: Henry twins both make Lions All-State Band, first CHS students to make the band in 20 years
From a young age, Kaleb and Kendall Henry knew one thing: They were going to be a part of the Columbus High School Band. The heights to which this ambition would carry them was perhaps lost on their younger selves. Now, their dedication has paid dividends with them both being selected to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band — the first CHS students selected in 20 years, according to LaTerence Varnado, the school’s head band director.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Heritage Academy, Starkville Academy girls basketball advance in district tournament
CLEVELAND — Heritage Academy and Starkville Academy girls basketball both played in the first round of the MAIS Class 5A, District 1 tournament on Thursday at Bayou Academy, with the Patriots and Volunteers advancing to the next round. No. 4 seed Starkville Academy defeated No. 5 seed Magnolia Heights,...
Commercial Dispatch
How Kevin Barbay set himself apart to earn Mississippi State offensive coordinator job
STARKVILLE — When Zach Arnett interviewed potential play-callers for the offensive coordinator role at Mississippi State, his first question was always the same: “What is your offensive identity?”. Most coaches went into detail about their scheme and the personnel they preferred to use. Kevin Barbay had a different...
Commercial Dispatch
A standard of excellence: The W Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class announced
With its long and storied history in athletics — especially as it relates to women’s intercollegiate competition — the Mississippi University for Women athletics department is proud to announce its Class of 2023 for induction into its inaugural The W Athletics Hall of Fame. The HOF ceremony will take place on April 1 as a part of the Homecoming Week festivities at The W.
Starkville Daily News
Recruiting trail heats up for Starkville's Burnside
“Stonka,” as he’s more affectionately known, has been producing for the Starkville Yellow Jackets for a couple of years but has been the talk of coaches, fans and players at the school for years before. He played safety and wide receiver as a sophomore when he was selected Starkville Daily News All-Area.
Greg Knox excited to be back home at Mississippi State
Mississippi State has the two winningest coaches in the history of the program currently coaching the Bulldogs. Sure, it was just one game a piece for Greg Knox and Zach Arnett, but it’s notable nonetheless. Knox ran the program for the Bulldogs shortly after Dan Mullen left to take the head coaching position at Florida back in 2017 and led MSU to a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville and Lamar Jackson before heading off to join Mullen in Gainesville. Arnett led State to a win on January 2 this year over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 2-5-23
A rose to Black History Month as schools across the country focus on history and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February. Black History Month is a chance for all of us to dig a little deeper, understand a little more and grow in our appreciation of what Black Americans have done for our nation. All of us, Black or white, can benefit because all of us still have a limited knowledge of Black History. One example: Have you heard of Elijah McCoy (1844-1929)? He was a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame who held over 50 patents, producing useful inventions so reliable that all of us today pay homage to him when we compliment something as “The Real McCoy.” How many Elijah McCoys are out there, just waiting for us to discover? That’s what Black History Month is all about. Learn and enjoy!
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23
■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Coming of the Greek Revival Style
When people think of antebellum homes in the South it is generally an image of a large Greek Revival style house that comes to mind. The term Greek Revival refers to the attempt to design a house to have the flavor of an ancient Greek temple. The style appears to have originated in England in the 1750s but Georgian (Federal Style in the U.S.) remained more popular. As the new American republic grew during the early 1800s many people viewed its origins as coming out of the ancient democratic form of government in Greece.
Commercial Dispatch
Valecia Harris
COLUMBUS — Valencia Ann Perkins Harris, 54, died Jan. 26, 203, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Stephen D. Lee Foundation to host annual Valentine Party
The Stephen D. Lee Foundation will hold its annual Valentine celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, at the home of Beth and Nathan Turner. The house, built in 1991, has just recently been extensively redesigned and remodeled by the Turner Family. The home features a large foyer with a magnificent staircase leading to the second floor as well as beautifully appointed architectural features, light fixtures and accessories. Every aspect of the house offers a treat for the eyes.
Commercial Dispatch
Husband, wife swap places for Dist. 4 race; candidates pour into races for Dists. 1 and 5
In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.
Commercial Dispatch
Lizzie Harris
COLUMBUS — Rev. Lizzie Louise Gavin Harris, 63, died Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christian Hill M.B. Church, with Kenny Wayne Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Bigbee Valley CME Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Nice Weekend, Warming Up Next Week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll see lots of sunshine this weekend and a warm-up begins on Sunday!. TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with some thin, high-level clouds. High near 54°. TONIGHT: Cold! Clearing skies. Low near 33°. Patchy frost is possible. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer....
wxxv25.com
Wait, what!? Twitter user says Phil no MSU weather grad
Mississippi State’s Professional Meteorology Concentration program got a little shoutout on Groundhog Day. Josh Breslow, a digital journalist at LiveNow Fox based in Orlando, tweeted out to his followers that Punxsutawney Phil did NOT graduate from MSU despite what is listed on the groundhog’s resume. He also tagged Ginger Zee, of ABC’s Good Morning America, who retweeted the post.
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
