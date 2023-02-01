ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point

WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Twice the brass: Henry twins both make Lions All-State Band, first CHS students to make the band in 20 years

From a young age, Kaleb and Kendall Henry knew one thing: They were going to be a part of the Columbus High School Band. The heights to which this ambition would carry them was perhaps lost on their younger selves. Now, their dedication has paid dividends with them both being selected to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band — the first CHS students selected in 20 years, according to LaTerence Varnado, the school’s head band director.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

A standard of excellence: The W Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class announced

With its long and storied history in athletics — especially as it relates to women’s intercollegiate competition — the Mississippi University for Women athletics department is proud to announce its Class of 2023 for induction into its inaugural The W Athletics Hall of Fame. The HOF ceremony will take place on April 1 as a part of the Homecoming Week festivities at The W.
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville Daily News

Recruiting trail heats up for Starkville's Burnside

“Stonka,” as he’s more affectionately known, has been producing for the Starkville Yellow Jackets for a couple of years but has been the talk of coaches, fans and players at the school for years before. He played safety and wide receiver as a sophomore when he was selected Starkville Daily News All-Area.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Greg Knox excited to be back home at Mississippi State

Mississippi State has the two winningest coaches in the history of the program currently coaching the Bulldogs. Sure, it was just one game a piece for Greg Knox and Zach Arnett, but it’s notable nonetheless. Knox ran the program for the Bulldogs shortly after Dan Mullen left to take the head coaching position at Florida back in 2017 and led MSU to a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville and Lamar Jackson before heading off to join Mullen in Gainesville. Arnett led State to a win on January 2 this year over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 2-5-23

A rose to Black History Month as schools across the country focus on history and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February. Black History Month is a chance for all of us to dig a little deeper, understand a little more and grow in our appreciation of what Black Americans have done for our nation. All of us, Black or white, can benefit because all of us still have a limited knowledge of Black History. One example: Have you heard of Elijah McCoy (1844-1929)? He was a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame who held over 50 patents, producing useful inventions so reliable that all of us today pay homage to him when we compliment something as “The Real McCoy.” How many Elijah McCoys are out there, just waiting for us to discover? That’s what Black History Month is all about. Learn and enjoy!
STARKVILLE, MS
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift

Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23

■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: The Coming of the Greek Revival Style

When people think of antebellum homes in the South it is generally an image of a large Greek Revival style house that comes to mind. The term Greek Revival refers to the attempt to design a house to have the flavor of an ancient Greek temple. The style appears to have originated in England in the 1750s but Georgian (Federal Style in the U.S.) remained more popular. As the new American republic grew during the early 1800s many people viewed its origins as coming out of the ancient democratic form of government in Greece.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Valecia Harris

COLUMBUS — Valencia Ann Perkins Harris, 54, died Jan. 26, 203, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Stephen D. Lee Foundation to host annual Valentine Party

The Stephen D. Lee Foundation will hold its annual Valentine celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, at the home of Beth and Nathan Turner. The house, built in 1991, has just recently been extensively redesigned and remodeled by the Turner Family. The home features a large foyer with a magnificent staircase leading to the second floor as well as beautifully appointed architectural features, light fixtures and accessories. Every aspect of the house offers a treat for the eyes.
Commercial Dispatch

Husband, wife swap places for Dist. 4 race; candidates pour into races for Dists. 1 and 5

In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lizzie Harris

COLUMBUS — Rev. Lizzie Louise Gavin Harris, 63, died Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christian Hill M.B. Church, with Kenny Wayne Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Bigbee Valley CME Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Nice Weekend, Warming Up Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll see lots of sunshine this weekend and a warm-up begins on Sunday!. TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with some thin, high-level clouds. High near 54°. TONIGHT: Cold! Clearing skies. Low near 33°. Patchy frost is possible. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer....
COLUMBUS, MS
wxxv25.com

Wait, what!? Twitter user says Phil no MSU weather grad

Mississippi State’s Professional Meteorology Concentration program got a little shoutout on Groundhog Day. Josh Breslow, a digital journalist at LiveNow Fox based in Orlando, tweeted out to his followers that Punxsutawney Phil did NOT graduate from MSU despite what is listed on the groundhog’s resume. He also tagged Ginger Zee, of ABC’s Good Morning America, who retweeted the post.
STARKVILLE, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy