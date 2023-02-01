Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Vancouver cardiac arrest survivor raises awareness for Wear Red Day
As February 3 marks National Wear Red Day, to raise awareness about heart disease, a Vancouver woman is sharing her cardiac arrest experience as a teen -- emphasizing the importance of knowing CPR.
‘Incredible stop’: Giant SE Portland fire limited to garage
A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.
Portland to open its first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
tourcounsel.com
Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon
Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
Therapy dogs help create ‘connection’ with Portland students
Returning to the classroom for kids after the pandemic has revealed learning issues, focusing problems and struggles to socialize. However, more Portland schools are bringing in therapy dogs to help make those connections again.
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors concerned about homeless camp near school
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we discover a neighborhood surrounded by a massive homeless camp, but that’s not the only thing we found. If you’ve lived in Portland awhile, you’ve seen your share of homeless camps.
Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
'I have purpose now': Formerly homeless men start handyman business in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Eric Shumway hammered slates of linoleum wood in the bedroom of a first floor apartment. The work is kind of like a puzzle, he said — just like the puzzle pieces of his life. “You know if there’s something you can’t do, you can always...
focushillsboro.com
When Does The Hillsboro Oregon Post Office Close?
In March of 2021, as I was leaving the planning department of Washington County and making my way east on Main Street, I saw a tree removal firm cut down several enormous maple trees that were growing along the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. It is estimated that these...
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
Oregon mails 5,000 taxpayers’ info to the wrong address
Tax season got off to a rocky start for the Oregon Department of Revenue, which acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the...
Portland imposter steals $48K, KOIN gets it back
Lisa McIntyre lives in San Diego. One recent morning her phone just randomly stopped working. What began as a brief inconvenience quickly turned into her worst nightmare.
kezi.com
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice in a week: 'Unconscious bias is real'
SALEM, Ore. — After being pulled over on his way back from Salem for the second time in a week, freshman state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland took to Twitter with his exasperation. "It's the first day of Black History Month, and I'm getting pulled over — again. The...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
kpic
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
Portland watchdog says city should waive fines for those who failed to pay new homeless services, preschool taxes
A Portland government watchdog says the city’s tax department should waive penalties for all high-income households that failed to pay a pair of newly created taxes to fund homeless services and universal preschool — or at least inform people that they are eligible to have the fines canceled or refunded.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
waheagle.com
Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard
Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
foodgressing.com
SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
