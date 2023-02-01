It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!

LAUGHLIN, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO