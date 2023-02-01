Read full article on original website
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring
MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Groundbreaking for new Kingman Animal Shelter is Monday
KINGMAN – There will be a special groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mohave County Animal Shelter this coming Monday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. at 3629 N Burbank in Kingman, site of the new shelter (close to Kingman Library.) The long-awaited shelter is due to be completed by Spring, 2024.
Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Meth, weapons, cash seized in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – Drug seizures and two arrests are reported after a narcotics investigation led to a warrant-based search of an apartment in Bullhead City. Police detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) executed the search at about 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Classic Car Show Saturday in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY – An Auto Swap and Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5221 Hwy. 68 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New and used vintage auto parts will be available. Swap meet vendor spaces are available for $10. This event is hosted by Mid Fifty 5150 Auto Parts and Pharoahs Car Club Arizona. Email mail@midfifty.com if interested in vending.
SignalsAZ
Coffee with the Lake Havasu City Mayor & Manager
Join Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on Friday, February 3, from 8:30 am-10:00 am. The coffee event will take place in the Lake Havasu Council Chambers at the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 2360 McCulloch Blvd North. Learn about what is...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Aguilar case pending outcome of plea deal
KINGMAN – A young Lake Havasu City resident has been advised he could spend five times longer in prison if convicted at trial rather than entering a plea agreement for a Memorial Holiday weekend shooting incident. The disparate potential outcomes resulting from a plea deal or trial were explained during a Jan. 31 “Donald” hearing for defendant Andres Aguilar, 20.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting The Oatman Dollar Bill Bar, An Arizona Restaurant Loaded With Local History
Nestled in the Black Mountains of Mohave County, Arizona, sits one of the most unique restaurants in the Southwest. In the heart of Oatman Arizona, on the ground floor of the historic Oatman Hotel, you will find The Dollar Bill Bar, a saloon and restaurant like no other. It may be the most unique restaurant in Arizona.
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway
It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
