Utah State

Trending warmer with inversion haze

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Also, happy first day of February! It’s going to be another cold day across the state, but it won’t be quite as cold compared to what we had on Monday and Tuesday.

Daytime highs will generally range in the 20s and 30s up north while southern Utah will mainly see 30s and 40s. For most areas, highs will be roughly 5-15 degrees below average. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state.

However, the sunshine in our northern valleys will be accompanied by an inversion haze. We’re expecting moderate air quality for our northern valleys including the Wasatch Front, the Tooele Valley, Cache Valley, and the Uinta Basin. There is a chance though that some valleys could move into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, so keep that in mind if you’re sensitive to poor air quality.

Meanwhile, going into tonight, it’s mostly clear skies as we drop into the teens and twenties for most with several spots falling back into the single digits.

Tomorrow won’t be too different from today as high pressure remains in control. The high pressure will be shifting from west to east over the coming days, which will result in more of a westerly flow which will help our temperatures continue to warm. Highs tomorrow will be roughly 5-10 degrees warmer than today in most spots, but with the continued inversions in our valleys, the warming will be less pronounced. A weak system brushing by on Friday will result in more clouds across the state and maybe some minimal relief from inversion haze, but the chance of any wet weather looks low with only a slight chance in the high terrain.

The warming continues into the weekend whereby Saturday we could see highs return to the low 40s along the Wasatch Front as St. George gets close to 60! With the high pressure moved away by the weekend though, that will open the door for a more potent system to move our way by the end of the weekend into early next week. Right now, models are optimistic about a storm moving in between late Sunday into Monday which could bring us a decent chance for wet weather, especially in northern Utah with maybe even a slight chance down south.

With the warmer temperatures ahead of the system, we’ll likely see any wet weather start as valley rain and mountain snow before colder air begins to move in by Monday. We’re still more than a few days away so we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast and keep you posted!

Bottom line? A cold dry Wednesday with moderate air quality along the Wasatch Front with a gradual warming trend underway.

Related
ABC 4

Gradual thaw for northern Utah with valley haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We’re kicking off Friday Eve with hazy skies and frigid temperatures, once again, as high pressure remains over the region. The ridge will begin sliding east into Friday allowing for warmer air to move in. Highs today will finally climb above freezing for the Wasatch Front with mid-30s expected, mid-50s for St. George. Hazy skies will continue throughout the day with ‘Orange/Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups’ for Salt Lake and Cache Counties. ‘Moderate’ air quality is in store for the rest of the Wasatch Front and northern valleys.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Weekend storm heading to Utah will likely bring slush to valley roads

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our worsening air quality and clear-weather streak will likely come to an end Sunday as a storm impacts the state. Precipitation starts Sunday afternoon as light rain in the valleys before changing to snow during the overnight hours. Snow showers will continue through mid-Monday...
UTAH STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The Best 08 Places to Live in Utah for Families

With towering mountains, sparkling lakes, and a plethora of outdoor activities to indulge in, Utah is an adventure lover’s haven. Best Places to Live in Utah: This western landlocked state also has a vibrant culinary scene, vast national parks, impressive museums, and top-rated schools, making it a great place to raise a family.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
rmef.org

19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub

Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
MAPLETON, UT
OnlyInYourState

The Park And Waterfall In Utah That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

Located in Provo Canyon is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Utah — Bridal Veil Falls. This is a popular destination for individuals of all ages in the summer, but the winter provides just as stunning of views. In fact, during the winter, this Utah waterfall and surrounding area transform into a natural ice palace that is magical in every single way.
UTAH STATE
