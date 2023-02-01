Read full article on original website
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
Thousands of Arkansans without power during ice storm
This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Warm-up on the Way
Winter weather has finally wound down across Arkansas, however, any roads that stay wet overnight with freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s. High pressure will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies through Monday with a warming trend expected. High Friday will top out in the low to mid 40s reaching the mid to upper 60s by Monday.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
5newsonline.com
ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over
ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
KATV
More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
Kait 8
Electric companies heading south to help with power outages
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, multiple companies will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
arkadelphian.com
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
salineriverchronicle.com
River otters offer antics for winter wildlife watchers
LITTLE ROCK — Conservation comeback stories often focus on the amazing return of white-tailed deer, the black bear in Arkansas and other game species, but one of The Natural State’s most charismatic critters also came back as a result of proper game management and habitat conservation. Once nearly wiped clean from Arkansas’s streams, the river otter now enjoys a healthy population which benefits not only trappers, but the many men and women who enjoy watching wildlife from a canoe, kayak or other watercraft.
Most central Arkansas students set to return to school on Friday
With above-freezing temperatures melting the ice, central Arkansas school systems are planning for in-person classes to resume Friday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A mid-Missouri man recently reeled in a “blue sucker” fish that not only represents a new state record, but possibly a world record too. Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
fourstateshomepage.com
Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas
TOPEKA, (KSNT) — The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
Saturday’s Powerball is at $700M jackpot; Here’s an Arkansas way to spend the prize
With Saturday’s Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Powerball drawing set at $700 million, this is a good time for Natural State residents to dream big-money dreams.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
