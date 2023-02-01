ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Related
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Warm-up on the Way

Winter weather has finally wound down across Arkansas, however, any roads that stay wet overnight with freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s. High pressure will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies through Monday with a warming trend expected. High Friday will top out in the low to mid 40s reaching the mid to upper 60s by Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Electric companies heading south to help with power outages

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, multiple companies will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

River otters offer antics for winter wildlife watchers

LITTLE ROCK — Conservation comeback stories often focus on the amazing return of white-tailed deer, the black bear in Arkansas and other game species, but one of The Natural State’s most charismatic critters also came back as a result of proper game management and habitat conservation. Once nearly wiped clean from Arkansas’s streams, the river otter now enjoys a healthy population which benefits not only trappers, but the many men and women who enjoy watching wildlife from a canoe, kayak or other watercraft.
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A mid-Missouri man recently reeled in a “blue sucker” fish that not only represents a new state record, but possibly a world record too. Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
AUXVASSE, MO
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?

For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today

JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
JOPLIN, MO

