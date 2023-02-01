Abbott to hold roundtable, press conference at OC

Gov. Greg Abbott stopped by the Copper Rose to make his Get Out The Vote stop Monday in downtown Odessa. Abbott spoke about a variety of topics including Texas as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, critical race theory, the southern border wall and much more.(Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a tour of a welding lab at Odessa College and hold a roundtable discussion on workforce development at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Following the tour and roundtable, Abbott will hold a press conference with Odessa College President Greg Williams, community college students, education officials, and local business leaders.

The Governor will also be joined by Senator Kevin Sparks, Representative Brooks Landgraf, and Texas Association of Community Colleges President and CEO Ray Martinez.