New tower aims to bring affordable housing for seniors to South Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing. "We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area. Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
Click10.com
Broward County to reopen upper floors of courthouse after cracks spur structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upper floors of the Broward County Courthouse will soon reopen after they were temporarily closed due to possible structural issues. According to a news release from the county Thursday, engineers conducted “extensive inspections,” testing, and evaluations “with a variety of methods and technologies” before deeming the courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale structurally sound and safe.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade unveils battery-powered transit bus amid climate efforts
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has rolled out a cleaner mode of public transportation. One of the county’s new battery-powered electric buses was unveiled Thursday in Miami as part of its climate action strategy. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the goal of the new bus fleet is to...
hotelnewsresource.com
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
Click10.com
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
WSVN-TV
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
wlrn.org
Homeless assistance agencies in Miami to receive over $21 million
Amid an increase in homelessness since the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami-Dade County's Homeless Trust will receive over $21 million in federal funding over three years to find housing for people in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the grant this week outside Miami's Government Center, where...
WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
fortlauderdale.gov
Bulk Pick-Up Transitioning to WM in March 2023
Dear valued neighbor, Bulk collection service will be provided by EWS, a WM partner, starting in March. Pick-up schedules and our commitment to high-quality service remain the same. For public safety:. Please place loose items, under 25 pounds, in a disposable bag, box, carton, or crate of sufficient strength for...
Miami New Times
Advocates Ask Surfside to Provide Shelter Instead of Hatching Plans to Punish Homeless
Homeless advocacy groups are urging the Town of Surfside to reject Mayor Shlomo Danzinger's calls for legislation that would prohibit homeless people from sleeping in public places, sitting on busy sidewalks, and using soap to bathe at beach showers. On February 1, the National Homelessness Law Center, American Civil Liberties...
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
Click10.com
Man, woman found with fentanyl after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, deputies say
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Friday after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, authorities said. Juan Miguel Zelaya, 30, of Miami, and Autumn Rose Hill, 19, of Key Largo, are facing charges that include multiple counts of burglary to a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 in damage, petit theft and possession of fentanyl.
iheart.com
Miami-Dade Could Be First Major Urban Hub To End Homelessness
Homelessness may no longer be a problem Miami-Dade, thanks to an influx of millions in cash from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book says at last count, they only have one-thousand-fifty-eight-hundred unsheltered people on the street. There are about 24-hundred people in shelters they will find permanent housing for as well. The HUD money, to be doled out over a three-year period, could make Miami-Dade the first urban community in the U-S to end homelessness in its core.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Black Economic Development Agency accepting applicants for business grants
Amid inflation and recession anxieties, Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) is disseminating $10,000 grants to 25 successful business owners of registered for-profit or not-for-profit enterprises operating in Miami-Dade County. MDEAT, an agency committed to ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, is accepting applications for its Small Minority...
Click10.com
Restauranteur lashes out at Dirty Dining crew for asking about report of roaches
DAVIE, Fla. – The Dirty Dining team wanted answers. Instead, they encountered a restauranteur who lashed out at Local 10 News Investigative Reporter Jeff Weinsier. Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered Espositos New York & Coal Fired Pizza, at 2221 South University, Dr., in Davie, shut on Jan. 25, records show.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
$21M grant from HUD slated to boost Miami-Dade's effort to help the homeless
