Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
East Texas News
Azle woman killed in collision
An Azle woman died from injuries sustained in an automobile/pedestrian accident that occurred at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in downtown Livingston. According to the accident report filed by Livingston Police Officer Chad Lilley, a 2022 Chevrolet C2500 pickup truck driven by Wesley A. Bryant, 36 of Livingston, was stopped at a red light facing south on Washington Avenue, attempting to turn east. Teressa M. May, 55 of Azle, was attempting to cross the roadway heading north but was not in the crosswalk. As the light turned green for Bryant to go, he waited on two cars to continue north before making his turn to the east. He made his turn at the same time May began to cross the street east of the crosswalk, striking her.
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
kjas.com
Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
TxDOT closing Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366 for three weeks to repair bridge
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials are urging drivers in the Nederland and Port Neches area to heed traffic signs amid an upcoming weeks-long closure. The Texas Department of Transportation will close Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366 starting Monday, February 6, 2023. TxDOT is repairing the bridge that crosses over FM 366.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable Matt Ortego announces a “Valentines Special”
Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy, has announced a “Valentines Special”, which he says is running through the month of February. Ortego says if you have an ex-valentine with warrants, or is driving with drugs in their car, you can...
12newsnow.com
Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton man convicted of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot up Lumberton High School has been sentenced.Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison. Steven Raibon Clawson, 29, was sentenced to five years and six months...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
MySanAntonio
Former TV anchor tapped as Beaumont schools' new comms director
Beaumont ISD will see a familiar face in its newest hire. The district announced at its January regular board meeting that longtime media professional Jackie Simien would be taking up the role of director of community and media relations. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have the good fortune...
12newsnow.com
East Chambers' Todd Sutherland secures 900th win
ORANGEFIELD, Texas — There was plenty of action across the 409 Friday night. In Orangefield, the East Chambers Runnin' Bucs took sole possession of first place in 22-3A with a 47-38 win over the Bobcats. With the victory, EC Head Coach Todd Sutherland secured his 900th career win. Meanwhile...
OnlyInYourState
The Best Fried Chicken In Texas Is Served At This Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
Finding good fried chicken in Texas isn’t too hard, but there are a number of ways to fix an empty stomach. When you’re looking for some of the best fried chicken in Texas, The Pickett House is somewhere you don’t want to overlook. We hope you’re hungry because there’s plenty to go around for everyone.
Comments / 0