Silsbee, TX

kjas.com

Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts

Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont

A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Azle woman killed in collision

An Azle woman died from injuries sustained in an automobile/pedestrian accident that occurred at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in downtown Livingston. According to the accident report filed by Livingston Police Officer Chad Lilley, a 2022 Chevrolet C2500 pickup truck driven by Wesley A. Bryant, 36 of Livingston, was stopped at a red light facing south on Washington Avenue, attempting to turn east. Teressa M. May, 55 of Azle, was attempting to cross the roadway heading north but was not in the crosswalk. As the light turned green for Bryant to go, he waited on two cars to continue north before making his turn to the east. He made his turn at the same time May began to cross the street east of the crosswalk, striking her.
LIVINGSTON, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
MySanAntonio

Former TV anchor tapped as Beaumont schools' new comms director

Beaumont ISD will see a familiar face in its newest hire. The district announced at its January regular board meeting that longtime media professional Jackie Simien would be taking up the role of director of community and media relations. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have the good fortune...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

East Chambers' Todd Sutherland secures 900th win

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — There was plenty of action across the 409 Friday night. In Orangefield, the East Chambers Runnin' Bucs took sole possession of first place in 22-3A with a 47-38 win over the Bobcats. With the victory, EC Head Coach Todd Sutherland secured his 900th career win. Meanwhile...
BEAUMONT, TX

