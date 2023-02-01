Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Hitting the transfer portal key to keeping Seton Hall competitive, Shaheen Holloway’s former coach says
After beating St. John’s Wednesday night at Carnsecca Arena, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway didn’t rest. He and assistant Corey Lowery spent Thursday and Friday recruiting at the Metro Classic at Kean University, and Seton Hall also hosted Top-150 junior guard Tyler Bailey of La Lumiere (IN) on a recruiting visit.
WATCH: Nation’s No. 1 Blair beats N.J.’s No. 1 Delbarton on final bout pin
The ‘Battle of No. 1s’ delivered. NJ.com’s No. 1 in Delbarton hosted the country’s No. 1 team in Blair on Friday and it came down to the final bout. Junior 285-pounder Carter Neves pinned Connor Martin to give the Bucs a 26-24 instant classic win in Morristown.
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker gave me a hoops lesson ... and it was kind of embarrassing
WOODBRIDGE — The rim rattled and the ball hit the gym floor with a thud as I shuffled over to collect my latest miss. Was this 11 in a row? Twelve? Amid my huffing-and-puffing and the shame of it all, I had lost count. With beads of sweat running...
High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams
NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park is complete
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 27 that the project to create the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park in Newark is complete. Named for the retired state senator from the 28th Legislative District, the modern facilities at the complex will be the home fields for the Essex County Schools of Technology athletic teams as well as be open to the public.
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
"Hearts4Marcus" at Mahwah High School honors Marcus Kayal's memory, and helps protect students
MAHWAH, N.J. - Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well. In 2019, they tragically lost their son Marcus to sudden cardiac arrest. Now, they're making sure his name won't ever be forgotten."You have to be vigilant and find ways to keep his memory memorialized. We feel like his name is staying out there and people who didn't know him, now can hear 'Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal.' He must've been a special kid. He was amazing. He was beyond special," said Marcus' father George Kayal. The youngest of...
njurbannews.com
Marion Thompson Wright
Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
themontclairgirl.com
Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey
Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
theobserver.com
Belleville, one of only a few NJ towns to not charge for rec programs, may soon change that … for all the right reasons
Play ball, kids! But you’ll have to pay for the privilege. That’s the current thinking of Belleville when it comes to sponsoring municipal recreation for the township’s younger set. So acknowledged township manager Anthony Iacono at the Jan. 24 meeting of the governing body when he reported...
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
tapinto.net
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
You won’t believe how many millionaires are renting in Jersey City, NJ
When you think of what kind of residence a millionaire would live in, you might think of them as owning a palatial estate; it turns out that a lot of them are renters and there are more millionaire renters in Jersey City than all but a couple of areas nationwide.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
News 12
Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member
Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City
LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
Luxury cars stolen across N.J. found, 15-year-old arrested, cops say
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Montclair led to the recovery or identification of 21 luxury vehicles allegedly stolen in 16 towns across New Jersey in New York in recent months, officials said Friday. Montclair police announced the teen, who was not identified, was arrested in Elizabeth in mid-December...
