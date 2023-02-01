ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams

NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park is complete

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 27 that the project to create the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park in Newark is complete. Named for the retired state senator from the 28th Legislative District, the modern facilities at the complex will be the home fields for the Essex County Schools of Technology athletic teams as well as be open to the public.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

"Hearts4Marcus" at Mahwah High School honors Marcus Kayal's memory, and helps protect students

MAHWAH, N.J. - Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well. In 2019, they tragically lost their son Marcus to sudden cardiac arrest. Now, they're making sure his name won't ever be forgotten."You have to be vigilant and find ways to keep his memory memorialized. We feel like his name is staying out there and people who didn't know him, now can hear 'Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal.' He must've been a special kid. He was amazing. He was beyond special," said Marcus' father George Kayal. The youngest of...
MAHWAH, NJ
njurbannews.com

Marion Thompson Wright

Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey

Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour

METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
News 12

Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member

Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ

