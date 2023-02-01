ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Kids from all over signed national letters of intent on Wednesday

By Jason Hutton
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9zlT_0kZNGUir00

While the division one early signing period in December and the transfer portal have changed the traditional national signing day in February, a large number of West Michigan high school seniors signed their national letter of intent to play college football.

At Fruitport, three signed on Wednesday, including running back Paschal Jolman who ran for 2,224 and 25 touchdowns last fall helping the Trojans to their first conference title since 2012.

Jolman twins sign to play college football

"It's crazy because last year I'd seen a few of my friends, guys that graduated, sign and I didn't really think anything too much of it until I got to this point and it's like one of the biggest achievements of my life," Paschal said. "It's bigger than what it looks like. The whole community is out here - different teams: basketball team, track coaches, football coaches, wrestling coaches, just everybody coming together for one just to celebrate one's success."

At Caledonia, quarterback Mason McKenzie inked his NLI to play at Saginaw Valley State after leading the Fighting Scots to the division one state championship game back in November accounting for 35 touchdowns, 20 through the air.

5 sign to play college football at Caledonia

"It's awesome," McKenzie said. "It is the thing I have dreamt about my whole life. It is really just a special moment for me and these guys to go on and do something that not a lot people get the opportunity to do."

Others area football players that signed are below, these are the players we are aware, we will add more as we get them.

  • XaVior Tyus, Portage Northern - Wayne State
  • Dahmir Farnum, Mona Shores - Wayne State
  • Ke'Waun Farnum, Mona Shores - Wayne State
  • Jaiden Acker, Kenowa Hills - Wayne State
  • Graycen Shepherd, Whitehall - Northern Michigan
  • Mason Dykstra, Hudsonville - Ferris State
  • Keymarion Gibson, Ottawa Hills - Ferris State
  • Alex McLean, Rockford - GVSU
    National Signing Day 2023
  • Bernie Varnesdeel, West Catholic - Davenport
  • Mac VandenHout, Rockford - Davenport
  • Carlo Aybar, Caledonia - Davenport
  • Nate Cobbs, East Kentwood, Davenport
  • Kevin Underwood, Wyoming - Davenport
  • Thys Segard, Rockford - Davenport
  • Josh Kriekaard, Cedar Springs - Northwood
  • Kaiden Bell, Fruitport - SVSU
  • Hunter Schichtel, Byron Center - Taylor
  • Collin Jolman, Fruitport - Lawrence Tech
  • Joey Pitsch, Rockford - Lawrence Tech
  • Trent Baugh, Hopkins - Concordia
  • Eli VanderVeen, Hudsonville - Hope
  • Brody Thompson, Rockford - Hope
  • Jonathan Rohan-Blanton, Rockford - Hope
  • Austin Harvey, Rockford - Hope
  • Caleb Clinger, West Catholic - Hope
  • Jaiden Altgilbers, Whitehall - Hope
  • Evan Graham, Caledonia - Hope
  • Kaden Dehorn, Caledonia - Hope
  • Luke Vogeler, Caledonia - Colgate
  • Kaden Pulaski, Mona Shores - Trine

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants

This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
OnlyInYourState

Spend An Entire Week At These 9 Enticing Rentals In Michigan And Score An Awesome Discount

What is better than taking a week of rest and relaxation, or an invigorating outdoor adventure, in Michigan? Saving some bling on the best vacation ever! Each of these unique and wonderful vacation rentals in Michigan offers you a discount for staying a week or more – so pack your bags, hop in the car, and start that Michigan adventure you’ve been dreaming about. If you haven’t been dreaming about a Michigan vacation yet, you will soon…
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy