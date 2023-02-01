Kids from all over signed national letters of intent on Wednesday

While the division one early signing period in December and the transfer portal have changed the traditional national signing day in February, a large number of West Michigan high school seniors signed their national letter of intent to play college football.

At Fruitport, three signed on Wednesday, including running back Paschal Jolman who ran for 2,224 and 25 touchdowns last fall helping the Trojans to their first conference title since 2012.

"It's crazy because last year I'd seen a few of my friends, guys that graduated, sign and I didn't really think anything too much of it until I got to this point and it's like one of the biggest achievements of my life," Paschal said. "It's bigger than what it looks like. The whole community is out here - different teams: basketball team, track coaches, football coaches, wrestling coaches, just everybody coming together for one just to celebrate one's success."

At Caledonia, quarterback Mason McKenzie inked his NLI to play at Saginaw Valley State after leading the Fighting Scots to the division one state championship game back in November accounting for 35 touchdowns, 20 through the air.

"It's awesome," McKenzie said. "It is the thing I have dreamt about my whole life. It is really just a special moment for me and these guys to go on and do something that not a lot people get the opportunity to do."

Others area football players that signed are below, these are the players we are aware, we will add more as we get them.

XaVior Tyus, Portage Northern - Wayne State



Dahmir Farnum, Mona Shores - Wayne State



Ke'Waun Farnum, Mona Shores - Wayne State

Jaiden Acker, Kenowa Hills - Wayne State



Graycen Shepherd, Whitehall - Northern Michigan



Mason Dykstra, Hudsonville - Ferris State



Keymarion Gibson, Ottawa Hills - Ferris State



Alex McLean, Rockford - GVSU

National Signing Day 2023 Bernie Varnesdeel, West Catholic - Davenport



Mac VandenHout, Rockford - Davenport



Carlo Aybar, Caledonia - Davenport



Nate Cobbs, East Kentwood, Davenport

Kevin Underwood, Wyoming - Davenport



Thys Segard, Rockford - Davenport

Josh Kriekaard, Cedar Springs - Northwood

Kaiden Bell, Fruitport - SVSU



Hunter Schichtel, Byron Center - Taylor

Collin Jolman, Fruitport - Lawrence Tech



Joey Pitsch, Rockford - Lawrence Tech

Trent Baugh, Hopkins - Concordia



Eli VanderVeen, Hudsonville - Hope



Brody Thompson, Rockford - Hope



Jonathan Rohan-Blanton, Rockford - Hope



Austin Harvey, Rockford - Hope



Caleb Clinger, West Catholic - Hope



Jaiden Altgilbers, Whitehall - Hope



Evan Graham, Caledonia - Hope



Kaden Dehorn, Caledonia - Hope



Luke Vogeler, Caledonia - Colgate



Kaden Pulaski, Mona Shores - Trine

