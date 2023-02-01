Read full article on original website
Nutley Police Make Arrest in Connection with 11 January Car Burglaries
NUTLEY, NJ - Theft from auto has been in the TAPinto Nutley headlines since launching in 2016. The typical story is "vehicle entered, rummage through glove box, laptop (or phone, or wallet) taken. The story ends with "the vehicle was left unlocked." In January 2023, there was a string of...
Clark Police Announce Arrest in ULTA Shoplifting Incidents
CLARK, NJ – The Clark Police Department on Feb. 3 announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into two shoplifting incidents that occurred at the ULTA store located in Clark Commons. According to police, on Dec. 24, 2022, a store manager observed a woman placing 16 bottles of perfume into a bag and exiting the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $1,643. Police state that, on Jan. 19, 2023, the same female returned to the store and again filled a bag with merchandise totaling $1,600 before leaving without payment. An investigation into both incidents led to the arrest of Alliyah Hines who admitted to police that she shoplifted the merchandise from ULTA on both aforementioned date and two additional days, totaling $4,000 in merchandise. The ongoing investigation revealed there have been a total of 10 shoplifting incidents in the Clark ULTA store since November 2022 adding up to $20,000 in stolen merchandise. Anyone with information about these shoplifting events is asked to call Detective McDonald at (732) 388-3434 or use the Anonymous Tip Line at (732) 453-8500.
Rahway Residents Among Those Arrested During Motor Vehicle Stop in Linden
LINDEN, NJ — Three adults and three juveniles are in custody after Linden Police located multiple handguns during a motor vehicle stop. On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m. police stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terr. During the stop, officers observed a handgun...
Man fatally shot in Jersey Shore city, officials say
Investigators are probing a Thursday afternoon shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were called to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, the office said.
Temple Ner Tamid Firebombing Suspect in FBI Custody According to Mayor Venezia
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- In a Facebook post Mayor Michael said that there was a break in the Temple Ner Tamid case. "I’m proud to announce that the suspect in the Temple Ner Tamid firebombing is in the custody of the FBI and Bloomfield Police Department. More information to follow." On...
Maplewood Police Blotter - January 26 through February 1, 2023
MAPLEWOOD, NJ -Police Blotter covering the period January 26th – February 2nd, 2023. January 27, 2023: Larceny/ Theft: A walk in Citizen Report reporting a past tense package theft that was delivered to the front steps in the 700 block of Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that the package was delivered on Friday, January 25th at 3:37 pm.
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home
A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in...
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
BB Gun 'Challenge' At Bucks Theater Prompts Police Warnings
Police in Bucks County are warning parents about the potentially dangerous "Orbeez challenge" after responding to an incident at a Warrington movie theater Monday night. Authorities were called to the Regal Cinema at 104 Easton Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving complaints of a guest with a BB gun, Warrington Township police said in a statement.
PHOTOS: Fire Breaks Out at the Manasquan Reservoir
Crews last night battled a fire at the Manasquan Reservoir. There were no injuries reported. Howell Police, Monmouth County Fire Marshalls office and County Park officials are investigating.
Sayreville Councilwoman’s Neighbors Stunned, Scared at Her Death
SAYREVILLE, NJ — The La Mer housing development is ordinarily a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return from work at the end of a long day, pull their cars into a garage, and don't reappear again until the next morning. However, on the night of Feb....
2 teens charged with Jersey City armed robbery and had victim’s ID from earlier incident: police
Two teens were charged in an armed robbery and were linked to another one in Downtown Jersey City late Saturday and early Sunday morning, authorities said. There was also an armed robbery late Friday, on the West Side, in the which the victim was stabbed while trying to fight off his assailants, a city spokeswoman said.
Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police
MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
Six Flags amusement park searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES
THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home...
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
