ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

ISO New England says electrical grid prepared for extreme cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The people who oversee the New England power grid said the system is prepared for this weekend's bitterly cold weather in New Hampshire. ISO New England officials said there will be enough electricity for everyone as temperatures plummet below zero. The regional transmission organization said it...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday

After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Wind Chill Warning For All Of NH

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for New Hampshire from one a.m. tomorrow through one a.m. Sunday as an arctic front approaches. Wind chill tomorrow will be in the 15-to-30 degrees below zero range with temperatures only in the single digits. Forecasters say by Saturday morning the “feel-like” temperature could be as low as 50-degrees below zero. Winds will diminish later on Saturday and by Sunday temperature will rise into the 30s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold windchills expected in New Hampshire

An arctic cold front passes through overnight Thursday into Friday morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as the winds get gusty. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills possible by early Saturday. The winds lighten up Saturday afternoon, then milder air returns by Sunday. Temperatures even return to the 40s by Monday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible when dangerously cold air mass settles in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frigid air mass will grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday, and it will be cold enough that people will need to take precautions. Preceding the cold blast on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, whic signifies his “forecast” is for six more weeks of winter, and wintry conditions are certainly what New Hampshire will see this weekend.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
NHPR

Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel

Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region’s highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

First responders take extra precautions during frigid weather

MERRIMACK, N.H. — As a dangerous cold spell brought windchills that rival arctic cold to New Hampshire, first responders took additional precautions on Friday, to ensure their teams were safe, should they be called out for an emergency. "It's certainly dangerous," said Merrimack Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Newman. "We've...
MERRIMACK, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy