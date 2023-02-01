Read full article on original website
ISO New England says electrical grid prepared for extreme cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The people who oversee the New England power grid said the system is prepared for this weekend's bitterly cold weather in New Hampshire. ISO New England officials said there will be enough electricity for everyone as temperatures plummet below zero. The regional transmission organization said it...
Power outages reported across Massachusetts due to high winds
National Grid is closely monitoring the forecast and will have crews on standby for the weekend.
Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday
After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
Prepare for Brutal Cold and Wind That Could Cut Power, Officials Warn
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and state emergency management officials urged residents to prepare now for what is predicted to be brutally cold and windy weather that could threaten power for the next two days throughout the state. State Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton asked all to use this...
Arctic cold forces higher summits of New Hampshire into the stratosphere
While much of New Hampshire woke up to temperatures well below zero Saturday morning, the higher summits of the Presidential Range in the White Mountains experienced wind chills under -100°. For a brief time, summits like Mount Washington were actually in the stratosphere, the layer of the atmosphere that...
Temperatures continue plummeting in New Hampshire as dangerously cold air mass grips state
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Arctic air has settled in over New Hampshire, and it will get even colder during the day Friday and into Saturday as the state deals with the coldest blast of air this season. As of 6:35pm Friday Evening, Mount Washington has set an all-time record low...
Dangerously cold temperatures move out of New Hampshire; warm-up coming Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills gripped New Hampshire for the coldest morning in years, but conditions will continue to improve the rest of the weekend. A wind chill warning still remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7 this evening for wind...
Mount Washington temps could break 1885 record at midnight, weather service says
Powerful winds and dangerously cold temperatures on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington could break an almost 140-year-old record between Friday and Saturday as an arctic blast barrels across New England. The National Weather Service said it expects temperatures to drop to 46 below zero as wind speeds reach over 100...
Wind Chill Warning For All Of NH
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for New Hampshire from one a.m. tomorrow through one a.m. Sunday as an arctic front approaches. Wind chill tomorrow will be in the 15-to-30 degrees below zero range with temperatures only in the single digits. Forecasters say by Saturday morning the “feel-like” temperature could be as low as 50-degrees below zero. Winds will diminish later on Saturday and by Sunday temperature will rise into the 30s.
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
Tow truck drivers prepare for potential increased demand amidst cold weather
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As subzero temperatures hit New Hampshire, tow truck drivers are preparing for an inevitable surge in demand from drivers that find their vehicles with dead batteries. "The main thing is [with] the cold days like this, batteries are going to die, and that's just something that...
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
Video: Dangerously cold windchills expected in New Hampshire
An arctic cold front passes through overnight Thursday into Friday morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as the winds get gusty. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills possible by early Saturday. The winds lighten up Saturday afternoon, then milder air returns by Sunday. Temperatures even return to the 40s by Monday.
Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible when dangerously cold air mass settles in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frigid air mass will grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday, and it will be cold enough that people will need to take precautions. Preceding the cold blast on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, whic signifies his “forecast” is for six more weeks of winter, and wintry conditions are certainly what New Hampshire will see this weekend.
New Hampshire suspends service hour limits on home heating oil, propane deliveries
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety has temporarily lifted the limits on when deliveries of home heating oil, propane and more, can be made. The temporary lifting of the restrictions will also be for motor carriers that deliver gasoline, diesel fuel, medications, fuel and also exempt is utility crews.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
New Hampshire hourly weather timeline: Wind chills to gradually warm Saturday
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at how wind chills should improve over time Saturday into Sunday. Read the forecast here.
Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel
Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region’s highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday...
First responders take extra precautions during frigid weather
MERRIMACK, N.H. — As a dangerous cold spell brought windchills that rival arctic cold to New Hampshire, first responders took additional precautions on Friday, to ensure their teams were safe, should they be called out for an emergency. "It's certainly dangerous," said Merrimack Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Newman. "We've...
