MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4

MADISON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO