Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Hitting the transfer portal key to keeping Seton Hall competitive, Shaheen Holloway’s former coach says
After beating St. John’s Wednesday night at Carnsecca Arena, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway didn’t rest. He and assistant Corey Lowery spent Thursday and Friday recruiting at the Metro Classic at Kean University, and Seton Hall also hosted Top-150 junior guard Tyler Bailey of La Lumiere (IN) on a recruiting visit.
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps
Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Madison Upsets No. 8 Morris Knolls; Dodgers Advance to Quarterfinals
MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4 Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
WATCH: Nation’s No. 1 Blair beats N.J.’s No. 1 Delbarton on final bout pin
The ‘Battle of No. 1s’ delivered. NJ.com’s No. 1 in Delbarton hosted the country’s No. 1 team in Blair on Friday and it came down to the final bout. Junior 285-pounder Carter Neves pinned Connor Martin to give the Bucs a 26-24 instant classic win in Morristown.
baristanet.com
Montclair High School Teacher To Be Honored at Black Educators Summit at MSU
Montclair, NJ – Congratulations to Davida Lindsay-Harewood, a social studies teacher at Montclair Hight School, who will be honored at the Black Educators Summit at Montclair State University this weekend for her achievements in designing and promoting instruction related to the state’s Amistad curriculum in Montclair and across New Jersey. Lindsay-Harewood is known as one of the state’s most influential Amistad educators and will receive the Amistad Implementation Award.
First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered
The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
"Hearts4Marcus" at Mahwah High School honors Marcus Kayal's memory, and helps protect students
MAHWAH, N.J. - Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well. In 2019, they tragically lost their son Marcus to sudden cardiac arrest. Now, they're making sure his name won't ever be forgotten."You have to be vigilant and find ways to keep his memory memorialized. We feel like his name is staying out there and people who didn't know him, now can hear 'Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal, Marcus Kayal.' He must've been a special kid. He was amazing. He was beyond special," said Marcus' father George Kayal. The youngest of...
Montclarion
Montclair State’s Board of Trustees Approve $1.5 Million for Repairs in Williams Hall.
Montclair State University’s Board of Trustees gathered in their usual place of meeting in the conference center on the 7th floor of University Hall on Jan. 27. Although it was the first meeting of the semester, much was covered in the span of 45 minutes. A resolution has come...
njurbannews.com
Marion Thompson Wright
Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
Paterson expanding Full Service Community Schools program
PATERSON, N.J. -- Soon, more New Jersey families will have a chance to access services from health care to academic support for free. It's thanks to a partnership between Paterson Public Schools and Montclair State University.Ilonka Pimentel, a mother of three, explained how Paterson Public School No. 16, her 6-year-old's school, connected her to doctors to help with her hearing. "She's very grateful for the service we provide to her," Pimentel said through a translator. "In one day we were able to get a pediatrician to see the child and then schedule an audiologist," said Principal Nancy Tavarez. Public School No. 16 is a...
Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location
Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
State Approves Merger of Two Newark Charter Schools
NEWARK - People's Prep Charter School and Achieve Community Charter School will become a single K-12 school called People's Achieve Community Charter School Network under a merger approved by the state Department of Education. The newly formed People’s Achieve Community Charter School will offer a complete K-12 education, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to education, school leaders said. People's Prep is a high school and Achieve is a K-8 school. “The merger gives our students a guaranteed seat at a high-quality, college-prep high school where we know they’ll continue to receive the same care and attention we’ve provided since their first...
theobserver.com
Belleville, one of only a few NJ towns to not charge for rec programs, may soon change that … for all the right reasons
Play ball, kids! But you’ll have to pay for the privilege. That’s the current thinking of Belleville when it comes to sponsoring municipal recreation for the township’s younger set. So acknowledged township manager Anthony Iacono at the Jan. 24 meeting of the governing body when he reported...
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
tapinto.net
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
